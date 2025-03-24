Top 5 Teams With the Most Sweet 16 appearances in March Madness History ft. Kentucky

The NCAA Tournament is well underway, and as is typical of March, madness has ensued. The second round concluded this weekend, with the Sweet 16 set to begin on Thursday.

It should come as no surprise that the top five teams with the most Sweet 16 appearances are all blue bloods. Let's take a look into the programs that have made it to the Sweet 16 the most.

Top 5 Teams With the Most Sweet 16 Appearances in March Madness History

#1, Kentucky Wildcats, 45

With 45 Sweet 16 appearances, Kentucky has made it to the third round of the NCAA Tournament more than any other basketball program. The Wildcats are in the Sweet 16 this season for the first time since 2019.

Kentucky entered this year's March Madness as a No. 3 seed and dominated over No. 14 Troy 76-57 in the Round of 64. The Wildcats defeated No. 6 seed Illinois 84-75 on Sunday to advance to a 45th Sweet 16. Now, Kentucky prepares to face No. 2 Tennessee on Friday.

The Wildcats will look for a ninth national title and their first since 2012, but regardless of how the season shakes out, Kentucky has picked up another Sweet 16 appearance and remains atop this list.

#2, North Carolina Tar Heels, 36

North Carolina isn't in the Sweet 16 this season, having fallen to Ole Miss 71-64 in the first round (after winning in the First Four).

Hubert Davis' squad last played in the Sweet 16 last season, but North Carolina's journey ended there with a loss to Alabama. The Tar Heels have six national championship titles, with the most recent one coming in 2017.

#3, UCLA Bruins, 35

The Bruins last reached the Sweet 16 in 2023.

This season, the Bruins' postseason run came to an end when No. 7-seeded UCLA (23-11) lost to No. 2-seeded Tennessee 67-58 in the second round.

The last time UCLA made it to the Sweet 16, the team's March Madness run ended there with a loss to Gonzaga. The Bruins have 11 NCAA Tournament titles, but haven't won in 20 years.

#4, Duke Blue Devils, 34

The Blue Devils, who are a No. 1 seed in March Madness this season, are in the Sweet 16.

Jon Scheyer's squad won the ACC Tournament this season and is heading to a second consecutive Sweet 16. Duke defeated No. 9 seeded Baylor on Sunday to advance to the next round, where the team will face No. 4 Arizona on Thursday.

The Blue Devils will aim to advance past the Sweet 16 and pick up their first NCAA Tournament title since 2015.

#5. Kansas Jayhawks, 32

Kansas' last Sweet 16 showing was in 2022, when it went on to win the national championship.

No. 7-seeded Kansas' season came to an end in the first round of March Madness, when the team fell to No. 10 Arkansas 79-72. In the proceeding two seasons, the Jayhawks' postseason ended in the Round of 32.

