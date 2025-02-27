Top 5 times Hunter Dickinson got in trouble on the court ft. Flagrant 2 vs Duke

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson made headlines back in November when he was ejected from the Jayhawks' matchup against Duke for kicking a Blue Devils player in the face.

This wasn't the only time Dickinson came under fire for his behavior on the court. Here's a list of the top five times Kansas' star center got in trouble during a basketball game.

NCAA Basketball: Vegas Showdown-Kansas at Duke - Source: Imagn

Hunter Dickinson's Flagrant 2 foul vs. Duke

This list would obviously be incomplete without mention of Flagg's controversial Flagrant 2 foul that resulted in his ejection. Back in November, then No. 1-ranked Kansas took on the then No. 11-ranked Duke Blue Devils in Las Vegas.

The Jayhawks pulled off a 75-72 win, but they didn't have their star center to guide them through to the end of the game.

With 10:26 remaining in the second half, Dickinson fell to the court with Duke forward Maliq Brown after a missed shot. The two got tangled up fighting for the rebound, and Dickinson's foot made contact with Brown's face as he kicked out.

NCAA Basketball: Vegas Showdown-Kansas at Duke - Source: Imagn

The refs spent a while reviewing the contact between the two players on the monitor before ultimately giving Dickinson a Flagrant 2 foul and ejecting him from the game.

"I thought it was a good call," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "I thought the Flagrant 2 may have been a little severe. I thought it was definitely a Flagrant 1. ... I didn't think at the moment that it warranted a level 2, but I do think it needed to be called."

Dickinson agreed with his coach that the foul was more consistent with a Flagrant 1.

“I think the thing that probably got it (to be) a flagrant two was the ‘slo-mo,’’’ Dickinson said. “I feel like if you watched it in real time and normal speed, I feel like it was a Flagrant 1. I feel like a Flagrant 2 needs to be a little bit more malicious intent for that to occur.

"I put myself in that position and the refs made the call. So if you are going to put yourself in that position, you can’t really be too picky and choosy with it."

Kansas fans at the game also appeared to be surprised about Dickinson's ejection. The Jayhawks pulled off the ranked win over the Blue Devils, but Dickinson's Flagrant 2 foul distracted from the defeat.

NCAA Basketball: N.C. State at Kansas - Source: Imagn

Hunter Dickinson's Flagrant 1 Foul vs. N.C. State

Less than a month after the Duke incident, Dickinson came under fire again during a Dec. 14 matchup against N.C. State. The game was a successful one for the senior, who had a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds, but he was issued a Flagrant foul.

With just over 15 minutes left to play, Wolfpack forward Ben Middlebrooks was about to go in for the layup when Dickinson collided with him, sending them both tumbling to the floor. Photos and slo-mo video replays show Dickinson's arm wrapped around Middlebrooks' waist as he pulls him down.

Dickinson ended up receiving a Flagrant 1 foul for the play. Although this allowed him to remain in the game, unlike his Flagrant 2 foul against Duke, it was his second Flagrant foul in less than a month.

NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Utah - Source: Imagn

Hunter Dickinson's Hard Foul vs. Utah

More recently, Dickinson received a foul for a physical play while facing Big 12 foe Utah on Feb. 15. Utes center Lawson Lovering was moving toward the hoop with the ball in his possession when Dickinson pushed into him.

The argument was that although it was a hard foul, the Jayhawks center was making a play for the ball, so no Flagrant foul was called. It was Dickinson's fourth foul of the game, and Kansas fell 74-67.

NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Baylor - Source: Imagn

Hunter Dickinson fouling out in Kansas' biggest blown lead

The Jayhawks came out hot against Baylor in a Feb. 1 Big 12 battle. Dickinson's team entered halftime up 40-21, but Baylor opened the second half with a 26-6 run.

The Bears ended up defeating the Jayhawks 81-70 in Kansas' largest blown lead in a loss in school history. Dickinson put up 20 points but acquired three fouls in less than 30 seconds before then fouling out with 1:15 to go.

Dickinson's inability to avoid fouls prevented him from aiding Kansas late in the conference contest.

NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Texas Christian - Source: Imagn

Hunter Dickinson's technical foul vs. TCU

In a Jan. 22 win over TCU, Dickinson led the Jayhawks with 16 points and added nine rebounds. However, the big man also had a technical foul that left coach Self displeased.

The senior center grabbed a rebound and hugged the ball tight to his body with both arms. TCU forward Trazarien White tried to grab the ball away, but Dickinson didn't give up. The two players remained tangled up even as whistles blew.

"That was a bonehead play. But what made it a bonehead play as much as anything ... when the whistle blows, you stop. And I'm sure they blew it several times," Self said. "Cost us a possession, so yeah, I wasn't happy to see that at all."

The Jayhawks senior eventually gave up the ball after two other Horned Frogs players tried to reach for it. Officials issued technical fouls to both Dickinson and White.

