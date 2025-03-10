Top 5 times TCU's Hailey Van Lith showed off her chic fashion sense to fans

TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith shut down critics after ending the 2024-25 regular season on a stellar note. She was named Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year after helping the Horned Frogs win the Big 12 Tournament.

Off the court, Van Lith continued to gain attention from fans with her fashion sense. Here is a look at her top five looks on social media.

Top 5 times TCU's Hailey Van Lith showed off her chic fashion sense

1) Hailey Van Lith's mismatched shirt buttons

Van Lith added a ponytail look to a chic outfit. The TCU senior donned a white striped shirt with mismatched buttons. She wore a mini-jean skirt and a pair of black big-soled shoes. She held a small pink purse to complete her look.

2) Van Lith's graduation outfit

Van Lith attended her graduation ceremony in style. The TCU star wore a brown leather sleeveless top and skirt. She added to her look with a tiny silver necklace, wrist chain and a pair of silver high heels.

3) Van Lith rocks Alexander Wang outfit

Van Lith dressed an Alexander Wang outfit at the WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet event in June last year. She wore a gray cropped blazer paired with shorts and a white undershirt. She had a white purse and small black heels.

4) Hailey Van Lith's December 2023 look

On Dec. 22, 2023, Van Lith posted a series of photos showcasing her looks on Instagram. The first photo showed her posing in a black suit. Other photos showed her in an Adidas crop hoodie and up-and-down Adidas white joggers, including a white winter jacket. There is also a photo of the LSU transfer in a jean jacket over a white Adidas T-shirt and a pair of matching jeans.

Fans adored her look and expressed how they could not wait to see what she would wear when she joins the WNBA.

5) Hailey Van Lith's LaCroix ad outfit

Hailey Van Lith gave off the girl-next-door vibe in a simple outfit during a promotion of sparkling water brand LaCroix in November 2024. She wore a white T-shirt underneath a sleeveless off-white, blue and green sweatshirt. The TCU star, who is the brand's first NIL athlete, also wore a pair of blue jean shorts.

Then she completed the look with a pair of blue and white Adidas sneakers, which she wore with white socks, and slung a blue purse over her shoulder.

