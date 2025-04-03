Top 5 transfer portal targets for Dan Hurley as UConn looks to replace Liam McNeeley

Liam McNeeley is officially a one-and-done UConn player. On Tuesday, the freshman forward told ESPN's Jonathan Givony that he intends to enter the 2025 NBA draft.

Ad

In his sole season with the Huskies, McNeeley led the team in scoring, with 14.5 points per game. He added 6.0 average rebounds and 2.3 average assists. UConn coach Dan Hurley had nothing but praise for the freshman phenom.

"Skills will translate seamlessly to today’s NBA and his character is absolutely elite … work ethic … super competitive … great teammate … wants to be coached … desperately wants to win … confident yet humble. Good Luck my man … it was a pleasure coaching you!," Hurley tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hurley is now faced with the dilemma of replacing his star forward. He will need to turn to the transfer portal to seek out a dynamic forward capable of being a difference-maker on the court for UConn.

Here's a look at which players in the transfer portal might fit this criteria.

Top five transfer portal targets for UConn to replace Liam McNeeley

#1. Tae Davis

Ad

Davis, who has spent the past two seasons at Notre Dame after beginning his college career at Seton Hall, is seeking a new home ahead of next season.

As a junior, Davis started every game for the Fighting Irish and averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He outscores McNeeley, and although his rebound and assist averages are lower, they are close enough that he could be a good replacement.

McNeeley is a slightly better shooter from beyond the arc than Davis, but the Notre Dame star finds significantly more success shooting overall.

Ad

#2. Malik Reneau

The Mike Woodson era at Indiana is over, and Reneau has decided that his time with the team has also ended. The forward has spent all three seasons of his college career with the Hoosiers and appeared in 26 games as a junior, making 19 starts.

Like McNeeley, Reneau is a good rebounder and a consistent double-digit scorer. He averaged a team-best 13.3 points this season with 5.5 rebounds. Reneau is also an excellent shooter (55.2%), tied for 42nd best in NCAA.

Ad

The Indiana star shoots just 12.5% from beyond the arc, but his similar style of play to McNeeley could make him a good fit.

#3. Mackenzie Mgbako

Mgbako is another Indiana forward on the way out. The sophomore was the starting small forward for the Hoosiers this season and averaged 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

The Indiana star is a better shooter than McNeeley, making him a promising pick despite his other stats not being up to McNeeley's.

Ad

#4.KJ Lewis

Lewis is leaving Arizona after two seasons. His experience at another top program could make him a candidate to replace McNeeley at UConn. As a sophomore, he appeared in 37 games for the Wildcats, making six starts.

The Arizona sophomore is a better assister and field-goal shooter than McNeeley, but his 10.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game are shy of the Huskies star's values. Lewis struggles from the 3-point line, shooting just 18.8%, but he has a defensive edge that McNeeley lacks.

Ad

These two excel in different areas, but Lewis' defensive expertise could make him stand out to Hurley.

#5. Elijah Saunders

Saunders is another promising small forward in the transfer portal. The junior is in the transfer portal for the second offseason in a row, having spent the past season at Virginia after beginning his college career at San Diego State.

In his sole season with the Cavaliers, Saunders made 26 starts. He averaged 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 0.8 assists, all below McNeeley's values. However, Saunders is a better shooter, which could make him a potential fit at UConn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here