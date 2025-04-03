Top 5 transfer portal targets for Dawn Staley if Sania Feagin declares for WNBA draft

Sania Feagin's future remains unknown. The South Carolina forward has one season of college eligibility remaining but could also declare for the 2025 WNBA draft. She has yet to announce what she plans to do.

Feagin has started in every game for the Gamecocks this season and has served as a reliable, two-way power forward. Her defensive depth is on display with a team-best 1.5 blocks per game and 0.8 steals. The senior averages 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game and is shooting an impressive 60.5%.

If Feagin declares for the WNBA draft, Dawn Staley's South Carolina squad will need to seek out another solid power forward able to contribute on both sides of the ball. Here are some players in the transfer portal that fit that criteria.

Top 5 transfer portal targets for South Carolina to replace Sania Feagin

#1, Laura Ziegler

Ziegler is one of the top power forwards in the transfer portal. The junior is looking to take her talent elsewhere after serving as a three-year starter at St. Joseph's. This season, Ziegler led the Hawks in points, rebounds, assists and blocks.

The St. Joseph's star outperforms Feagin in points (17.5), rebounds (10.4) and assists (4.3). Ziegler isn't as strong of a defensive contributor as Feagin but is still a two-way force, putting up 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks this season.

Ziegler can't compare to Feagin's 60.5% field-goal percentage, but few players can. The junior shoots 42.5% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range as compared to Feagin's 33.3%.

Feagin and Ziegler don't share the exact same skillset, but Ziegler has proven herself as a dominant power forward and could be a difference-maker for South Carolina next season.

#2, Faith Stinson

After serving as the starting power forward at IU Indianapolis the past two seasons, Stinson has entered the transfer portal. In her junior season, she led the Jaguars in rebounds, with 5.3 per game, and blocks, with 1.4.

Stinson is a solid two-way player. She averaged 9.2 ppg this season, 1.1 more than Feagin. Her 1.4 blocks per game are just .1 shy of Feagin's, and they average the same number of steals. The IU Indianapolis star is a solid shooter, averaging 44.9%, including 30.4% from 3-point range.

Transferring from IU Indianapolis to South Carolina would be a big step up for Stinson, but her skill set is comparable to Feagin's and she would be a good pickup for the Gamecocks.

#3, Lilly Meister

Meister is leaving Indiana after three seasons. As a junior, she appeared in every game for the Hoosiers and made 17 starts, averaging 17.2 minutes. Meister is a promising two-way power forward who could find her new home at South Carolina.

This season, Meister put up 6.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 0.6 apg. Although these averages are all lower than Feagin's, her scoring and rebounding show potential. Meister also aided the defense with 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Like Feagin, Meister is a great shooter, averaging 51.8% this season. However, she struggles from 3-point range, shooting just 11.1% compared to the South Carolina star's 33.3%.

Meister will require some development, but she is a strong shooter with defensive capabilities, the things that have allowed Feagin to thrive for the Gamecocks.

#4, Vera Ojenuwa

Vera is leaving Arkansas. As a sophomore, she led the team in rebounds with 6.2 per game. The Nigeria native added 6.8 ppg and aided the defense with 0.7 spg and 0.7 bpg.

The Razorback, who started in every game this season, is a decent shooter. She shot 44.7% (30.4% from beyond the arc). Vera doesn't average as many points or assists as Feagin but is a better rebounder with proven success on both sides of the ball. She could be a potential fit at South Carolina.

#5, Tracey Hueston

Hueston is in the transfer portal for the second time. She spent the past two seasons at Charlotte after beginning her college career with two seasons at Pitt. As a senior, Hueston averaged 21.6 minutes and put up 5.5 pg and 2.8 rpg.

The 49ers guard aided the defense with 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals per game. Hueston shoots 43.9%, a big step down from Feagin's 60.5%, but she averages an admirable 37.0% from 3-point range.

Hueston's stats don't compare to Feagin's, but she has experience serving as a solid power forward with defensive depth, which could be of use to South Carolina.

