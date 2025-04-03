Top 5 transfer portal targets for Duke if Khaman Maluach declares for 2025 NBA draft

Duke may have to look to the transfer portal if center Khaman Maluach declares for the NBA Draft. Maluach isn’t a slam-dunk NBA prospect like Cooper Flagg, but he has a legitimate chance of going pro.

The 7-foot-2 center averaged 8.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season. While still raw offensively, his size and defensive skills make him a potential lottery pick in this year's draft

If Maluach moves on, here are five possible transfer portal replacements for the Blue Devils.

Top 5 Duke portal targets if Maluach goes pro

Kansas big man Flory Bidunga could be a portal target for Duke. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

1. Christoph Tilly, Santa Clara

A 7-foot German import, Tilly is still developing but has made steady progress. In his junior season at Santa Clara, he averaged 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Tilly shot 30% from 3-point range on limited attempts but has potential as a floor spacer. While he’s not a Maluach-type defensive presence, he could provide depth for Duke’s frontcourt.

2. Anthony Robinson, Virginia

A raw 6-foot-10 prospect, Robinson is an intriguing transfer option. In his freshman season at UVA, he averaged 3.6 ppg and 2.4 rpg on 72% shooting.

Despite limited minutes, his per-40-minute stats suggest he can be a capable scorer, strong rebounder and elite shot-blocker.

3. Efton Reid, Wake Forest

Reid is well-traveled, having played at LSU, Gonzaga and now at Wake Forest. He is expected to pursue litigation to obtain another year of eligibility and could be an interesting player for Duke.

He is a 6-foot-11 center who averaged 8.8 ppg and 6.6 rpg. He could provide Duke with an experienced post presence in a committee approach to replacing Maluach.

4. Flory Bidunga, Kansas

A highly touted freshman, Bidunga had an up-and-down season at Kansas but has a world of potential. This season, Bidunga averaged 5.9 ppg and 5.4 rpg, shooting 70%.

While he lacks a perimeter game. Bidunga can rebound and block shots and could develop into a star with three years of eligibility remaining.

5. Henri Veesaar, Arizona

A 7-foot Estonian, Veesaar is a raw yet high-upside prospect. This past year at Arizona, the sophomore averaged 9.4 ppg and 5.0 rpg while shooting 33% from 3-point range. Although there may not be a portal option as complete as Maluach, Veesaar is an intriguing prospect with a versatile skill set.

What do you think of these possible Duke additions? Share your take below in our comments section!

