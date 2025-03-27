Top 5 transfer portal targets for Duke's Jon Scheyer if (when) Cooper Flagg leaves for NBA Draft

Duke basketball fans know that perhaps the worst-kept secret in college basketball is that Cooper Flagg won't be back for a second season at Duke. The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft appears to be the Duke's star's immediate destiny and the Blue Devils will have to rebuild. Scheyer is not a huge portal guy, but here are five potential transfers who Duke could lean on to fill that gap.

For that matter, Kon Knueppel, Tyrese Proctor and Khaman Maluach are all fairly likely to end up in the NBA next season. While Jon Scheyer targets the high school ranks in his recruiting, he'll need some immediate help and it could be a lot of immediate help. Here are some possibilities.

Top 5 potential Duke portal additions

Adrian Wooley could be a surprising Duke portal addition. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5. Naithan George

An experienced ACC hand, Naithan George is a 6-foot-3 guard who has started for two seasons at Georgia Tech. In 2024-25, he averaged 12.3 points and 6.5 assists per game. He's a 33% 3-point shooter and again, has plenty of experience in high-level college basketball. George could help form a dependable backcourt, particularly in contrast to freshmen or inexperienced returnees.

#4. Jalil Bethea

Jalil Bethea was a highly regarded recruit last year. The 6-foot-5 guard scored 7.1 points per game at Miami. Admittedly, there's some work involved with Bethea. He shot just 37% and had nearly as many turnovers as assists. But the potential is there and he'll have three more seasons of college eligibility. He's not a slam dunk, but is an interesting possibility as a guy Duke could utilize.

#3. Isaac McKneely

A three-year veteran at Virginia, Isaac McKneely is a steady, veteran guard with two years of starting ACC experience. Last season, he averaged 14.4 points per game and shot 42% from 3-point range. Style-wise, McKneely feels like an immediate plug-and-play guy for Duke. He only has one year of remaining eligibility, but might still be a take for the Blue Devils.

#2. Adrian Wooley

A 6-foot-5 guard who played at Kennesaw State, Wooley is a name to learn. He averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this year as a freshman. He's a 42% 3-point shooter and could be a power conference star. He also has three seasons of remaining eligibility and could be a Blue Devil.

#1, Donovan Dent

After three years at New Mexico, the 6-foot-2 Dent is a known quantity. This past season, he scored 20.4 points and grabbed 6.4 rebounds per game. He shot 41% from 3-point range and might be the best guard in the portal at this time. He's been linked to Duke, although a recent rumor has other schools perhaps more interested. Time will tell.

Who do you think will end up at Duke? Share your take below in our comments section!

