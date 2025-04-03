Top 5 transfer portal targets for Dusty May as Michigan looks to replace Tre Donaldson ft. RJ Luis Jr. 

Tre Donaldson has announced he's splashing into the transfer portal after one season with Dusty May's Michigan Wolverines. In 37 games, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged career-highs of 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 3-pointers made per game.

Donaldson is a big loss for the Wolverines, as he was May's starter in 37 games this season and his top playmaker. Due to this, Michigan will have to explore the transfer portal to fill the void left by the junior guard who played two seasons for Auburn before transferring to Ann Arbor.

Here's a closer look at the top five available guards that Dusty May could choose from to replace Tre Donaldson.

#5. Pop Isaacs

Pop Isaacs was on the verge of a career season for Creighton until his surgically-repaired hip flared up again, ending his season once again. Before he was shut down, Isaacs averaged 16.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 3.9 apg last season and put up 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the Bluejays' 76-63 win over Kansas last Dec 5.

The 6-foot-2 guard, who also played for two seasons at Texas Tech, would be a great addition for May's Wolverines in the shooting guard spot after Michigan acquired North Carolina point guard Elliot Cadeau from the transfer portal.

#4. Rodney Rice

Rodney Rice had a breakout season with Maryland after transferring from Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-4 sophomore excelled in the guard spot for former Terrapins coach Kevin Willard, putting up averages of 13.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg and 2.1 apg in 31.1 minutes.

Rice's 3-point accuracy (he made 2.2 attempts per game) this past season has improved and he's proven to be a dependable scorer and free-throw shooter that Dusty May could use in the game's crucial moments.

#3. Silas Demary Jr.

Silas Demary Jr. has improved in almost every aspect during his second — and possibly his last — season with Georgia. In 33 games, the 6-foot-5 sophomore guard has tallied 13.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.1 apg and 1.7 spg, helping the Bulldogs to a 20-13 record in the 2024-25 season.

Demary could start right away for Michigan as he's capable of playing as a combo guard for the Wolverines next season. If he commits to Michigan, he'll form a 1-2 guard combo with Elliot Cadeau that could bring some headaches on opposing teams.

#2. Ryan Conwell

Ryan Conwell is a proven rental commodity, producing good stats from his first transfer from South Florida to Indiana State and last season with Xavier. The 6-foot-4 Indianapolis native has upped his stats when he was with Indiana State in the 2023-24 season, averaging 16.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.5 apg and 1.1 spg.

He had slightly similar numbers with the Musketeers this past season, tallying 16.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.5 apg and 1.3 spg. Given his ability to perform well despite having a new destination each year, Conwell could thrive under Dusty May in Michigan as a replacement for Donaldson.

#1. RJ Luis Jr.

Dusty May can go all-in and pick St. John's star forward who fell from the graces of Red Storm coach Rick Pitino after a lackluster game against Arkansas in the Sweet 16. He's a 6-foot-7 small forward who can switch to guard when needed and he's a proven talent he could use as a No. 1 option on offense in the 2025-26 season.

Last season, Luis averaged 18.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.0 apg and 1.4 spg for St. John's. He'll be more than motivated in the upcoming campaign to prove his breakout season wasn't just a fluke.

Which transfer portal acquisition do you think Dusty May should make to add to the Michigan Wolverines? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

