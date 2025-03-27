Top 5 transfer portal targets for Florida State as Seminoles look to replace Ta'Niya Latson

After three seasons at Florida State, Ta'Niya Latson is looking for a new home ahead of her senior year. Latson has served as a three-year starter for the Seminoles and was the top scorer in the country this season, averaging 25.2 points per game.

Ad

Latson also led the team in assists, with 4.6, and steals, with 2.2. FSU, which reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament under Brooke Wycroff, will need to search for a dynamic guard with proven success on both sides of the ball.

Here are some players in the transfer portal who could take Latson's place.

Top 5 transfer portal targets for Florida State to replace Ta'Niya Latson

#1, Taliah Scott

Ad

Trending

Scott is entering the transfer portal for the second offseason in a row. She spent her sophomore season at Auburn after beginning her college career at Arkansas. A wrist injury sidelined Scott for all but three games this season, but in those three games, she thrived.

The sophomore guard averaged 20.3 ppg with 5.3 rpg and 2.0 spg. Her solid freshman stats highlight that this performance over her brief sophomore season wasn't a fluke.

Ad

Scott is a strong rebounder with dominant scoring potential and defensive abilities. She would be a good replacement for Latson.

#2, Gabby Elliot

Elliot wants to take her talent to a fourth school. The guard has already played at Clemson, Michigan State and Penn State and is again in the transfer portal.

The senior started for the Lady Lions this season and averaged 13.6 ppg and 4.6 rpg. She added 1.3 steals to aid the team defensively.

Ad

Elliot outshoots Latson both from the field and beyond the arc, shooting an impressive 42.3% from 3-point range.

With just one season of eligibility remaining, Elliot wouldn't be a long-term solution, but she could fill Latson's shoes for the Seminoles.

#2, Kiyoma McMiller

McMiller announced that she will be leaving Rutgers after her freshman season. In 21 game appearances this year, she averaged 18.7 ppg and 4.7 rpg.

The young guard hasn't experienced the same level of defensive success as Latson but shows defensive potential, having averaged 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. McMiller is also an admirable shooter, and although Latson outshoots her, it's not by a significant margin.

Ad

If Florida State wants a guard with proven success and the ability to develop over several seasons, McMiller could be a good fit.

#4, Cotie McMahon

McMahon has entered the transfer portal after three seasons at Ohio State. She led the Buckeyes in scoring as a junior with 16.5 ppg and added 4.7 rpg.

While McMahon's scoring average is nowhere near Latson's, she consistently put up double-digit performances and outrebounded the Florida State star. The two guards shoot similarly, and McMahon finds more 3-point success, shooting 37.4%.

Ad

The Ohio State star has shown some defensive potential, averaging 1.2 steals last season. McMahon could be a good fit at FSU.

#5, Rylie Theuerkauf

Theuerkauf is in the transfer portal after two seasons at Wake Forest. As a sophomore, she put up 12.0 ppg. Her 1.8 rpg and 1.4 apg come up quite short of Latson's 4.6 average in both categories, but the young guard has potential.

The Wake Forest star is an admirable shooter, averaging 43%, including 30.1% from beyond the arc. She also contributed to the Demon Deacons' defense some, averaging 0.8 steals per game as a sophomore.

Theuerkauf would require development to have a skill set like Latson's, but she's a young guard that FSU has seen plenty of due to being in the same conference. The Seminoles could pick her up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here