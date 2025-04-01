Top 5 transfer portal targets for Hubert Davis as UNC looks to replace RJ Davis ft. Ryan Conwell

Off a 23-14 season, North Carolina and Hubert Davis will likely look to make a major splash in the transfer portal as UNC has needs to fill. Carolina has already lost RJ Davis and Jae'Lyn Withers as seniors and seen Elliot Cadeau and Jalen Washington enter the portal. Here's a rundown on some likely portal prospects for UNC.

Top 5 portal targets for UNC

Arizona's Henri Veesaar could be a portal target for North Carolina. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Henri Veesaar, Arizona

The 7-foot Veesaar would be a nice inside piece for the Tar Heels. Last year, Veesaar averaged 9.4 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. He's a player who is capable of stepping out on the floor, as his 33% 3-point stroke demonstrates.

Veesaar wouldn't be a great pick to be the top dog, but he would make an outstanding component piece for UNC. He could be a starter or a top guy off the bench, would be able to play physically without worrying about fouls and could help UNC immeasurably on the glass.

4. Daquan Davis, Florida State

A freshman last season at Florida State, the 6-foot-1 Davis is another player who would be a poor choice as a superstar, but could grow into an impressive part of UNC's team. Last year, Davis scored 8.8 points per game, but shot just 36.1%, including 27.9% from 3-point range.

He could use refinement, but he's an athletic player who can get to the rim and help open up teammates. There's a layer of refinement needed, but if UNC puts in the time, it could get a couple of really nice seasons from Davis, who has three years of remaining eligibility.

3. Isaac McKneely, Virginia

A true perimeter standout, McKneely has spent three years at Virginia, burnishing his credentials. He's a 42.4% career 3-point shooter with 233 treys to his credit. He's an immediate zone buster and if teamed with some more elite creators, McKneely could become a superstar at UNC. He'll need to be teamed with explosive point guards, but if he is, look out.

2. Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Maryland

On the other hand, Gillespie has both the perimeter skills and the ability to create. A transfer from Belmont and now Maryland, Gillespie has just one year remaining.

But he's a legitimate star, having scored 14.7 points and dished 4.8 assists per game at Maryland. He also shot 40.7% from 3-point range, so Gillespie will be in high demand. He's a big step toward replacing RJ Davis.

1. Ryan Conwell, Xavier

A do-everything guard who will be looking for his fourth school for his fourth season, Conwell can do it all.

Last year at Xavier, he averaged 16.5 points per game and hit 41.3% of his 3-point tries. At 6-foot-4, he can handle the ball, but is more of a shooting guard than a point guard. He's an experienced scorer who could help with the volume of offensive production UNC lost.

What do you think about UNC's program? Share your take on the Tar Heels below in our comments section!

