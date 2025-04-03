Top 5 transfer portal targets for John Calipari's Arkansas if Adou Thiero declares for 2025 NBA draft

Adou Thiero and the Arkansas Razorbacks had a good run in March Madness, reaching the Sweet 16 after defeating No. 2 St. John's in the second round. Although the team was eliminated by No. 3 Texas Tech 85–83 in OT in the Sweet 16, it was still an impressive run for the No. 10 seed.

However, things could be challenging for head coach John Calipari this offseason as Thiero could declare for the 2025 NBA draft. Although he has not decided yet, he is projected to be a first-round pick if he declares. As a result, the team must prepare for the possibility that he could leave. These are five transfer portal targets for Arkansas if Adou Thiero leaves the team.

Top 5 transfer portal targets for the Arkansas Razorbacks if Adou Thiero declares for the 2025 NBA draft

#1 RJ Luis Jr.

There are few better replacements than small forward RJ Luis Jr. if the Arkansas Razorbacks need to replace Adou Theiro. It would be poetic if after the Razorbacks upset St. John's in March Madness, they successfully brought in their best player through the transfer portal.

#2 Yaxel Lendeborg

UAB power forward Yaxel Landeborg was one of the most productive players in college basketball over the past two seasons. This season, he averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He would be an excellent replacement for Thiero.

#3 Alvaro Folgueiras

Alvaro Folgueiras won Horizon League Player of the Year last season, leading Robert Morris to a first-round appearance in March Madness. Although the team did not advance further, it came so far because of him. He is an excellent shooter for a big man, shooting at a 41.3% rate from 3-point range.

#4 Kanon Catchings

Catchings is looking for a change of scenery after losing his starting job midway through the season. The former to-40 recruit is a promising prospect with 3-point shooting ability and strong defense. He would fit in well into John Calipari's system.

#5 Tae Davis

Notre Dame's Tae Davis is in the transfer portal and could be an option for the Arkansas Razorbacks. As a junior, Davis was one of the most improved players in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, averaging 15.1 ppg and 5.3 rpg. Those numbers are nearly identical to Thiero's making him an appealing replacement for head coach John Calipari.

