Top 5 transfer portal targets for Jon Scheyer if Duke's Kon Knueppel enters 2025 NBA Draft

Kon Knueppel and the Duke Blue Devils have reached the Final Four of March Madness. They will face the Houston Cougars on April 5 in the second game of the Final Four. In an extremely rare occurrence, all four teams remaining in the tournament are the No. 1 seeds from their sections of the bracket.

The Blue Devils are arguably the favorites to win the tournament. The leading factor is the play of Cooper Flagg, who is the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. However, the Blue Devils have another player who could declare for the draft, Kon Knueppel. If Knueppel declares for the draft, he could be a top-10 pick.

If that happens, the Blue Devils will need to replace two of their top players. Here are five transfer portal targets for head coach Jon Scheyer if Knueppel enters the draft.

Top 5 transfer portal targets for Duke if Kon Knueppel enters the 2025 NBA draft

#1 RJ Luis Jr.

If Kon Knueppel enters the 2025 NBA draft, there might not be a better option to replace him than RJ Luis Jr. from St. John's. The small forward was the Big East Player of the Year this season and one of the biggest breakout stars of the year. He averaged 18.2 points per game and could help replace Duke's missing offense.

#2 Jason Edwards

Jason Edwards would be a good option to replace Knueppel at Duke. He earned third-team All-SEC honors this past season after averaging 17.0 points per game. This came a year after he earned first-team All-AAC honors at North Texas.

#3 Rodney Rice

Maryland's Rodney Rice was one of the most dangerous scorers in the Big Ten in the second half of the year. Duke could look at that impressive stretch where he averaged 18.8 points per game from late January to late February and consider him as an option to replace Kon Knueppel.

#4 Josh Dix

A good way for the Blue Devils to add offense is to add one of the best shooters in the Big Ten. Josh Dix shot at a 42% rate from three and would be an excellent replacement for Kon Knueppel.

#5 KJ Lewis

KJ Lewis was one of the best sixth men in the nation this season for Arizona. However, with Duke losing two of its key starters, the team could look to add him to its starting rotation. He averaged 10.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in the 2024-25 campaign.

