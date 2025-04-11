Top 5 transfer portal targets for Jon Scheyer and Duke if Tyrese Proctor declares for NBA Draft ft. Xaivian Lee

With a tough season-ending loss to Houston lingering for Duke, guard Tyrese Proctor has to decide his next move. Proctor scored 12.4 points per game for Duke in his junior season, but has to decide whether to enter the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-5 guard was a 41% 3-point shooter and filled a variety of roles for Duke.

But if Proctor decides to head off, don't expect Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils to just sit around. Here are five portal possibilities that Duke either is pursuing or could pursue if Proctor decides to make the NBA jump.

Top 5 portal targets for Duke if Tyrese Proctor goes pro

The possibility of recruiting portal addition Ian Jackson from North Carolina may intrigue Duke. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Ian Jackson, North Carolina

If for no other reason, the trolling of North Carolina makes the potential recruitment of Jackson fascinating. A freshman last year at UNC, Jackson scored 11.9 points per game for the Tar Heels. He was a 40% 3-point shooter but played mostly off the bench. Jackson scored just 17 points in Carolina's last five games, as Hubert Davis winnowed his minutes down late.

He's an elite scorer and again, it's not hard to imagine Duke fans being excited to swipe a potential star from their in-state rival.

4. Rodney Rice, Maryland

Rice had an outstanding sophomore season last year at Maryland. The 6-foot-4 guard scored 13.8 points per game, hitting 37% of his 3-point tries. Rice played briefly at Virginia Tech before Maryland, so he's not a stranger to the ACC.

Rice is an experienced scorer whose game is not vastly different than Proctor's. He can handle a little, shoot well, and score from virtually anywhere on the court.

3. LeJuan Watts, Washington State

Watts is a wing who might profile a bit more at the forward, but he's an outside-the-box thought for Duke. He's 6-foot-6, athletic enough to guard a shooting guard, and hit 42% of his 3-pointers a season ago.

Watts scored 13.7 points per game at Washington State as a sophomore. He also grabbed 6.7 boards and dished 4.1 assists per game. He's an all-around player who is, again, a trifle big for the spot and might fit a little better as a small forward than a shooting guard. But given Duke's talent, Scheyer might opt to just add talent and figure out the details later.

2. RJ Luis, St. John's

One of the biggest names in the transfer portal, Luis has an explosive season at St. John's before the year ended in NCAA Tournament disappointment. Duke can certainly understand that.

The 6-foot-7 Luis scored 18.2 points per game and hit on 34% of his 3-point tries. He can be streaky, but the junior is a second-team All-American pick who could definitely help Duke's offense amp up a bit in 2025-26.

1.Xaivian Lee, Princeton

A 6-foot-3 point guard, Lee scored 17.1 and 16.9 points per game in the last two years in the Ivy League. A career 33% 3-point shooter, Lee grabbed 6.1 board and dished 5.5 assists per game last season.

A relative who's who of college basketball is recuiting Lee, with Duke and Kentucky leading the herd. Again, Duke is already interested in Lee, but interest might turn to absolute desperation if Proctor heads to the NBA.

What do you think of Duke's portal guard possibilities? Share your take below in our comments section!

