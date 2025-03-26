Top 5 transfer portal targets for Kansas' Bill Self as Jayhawks look to replace Hunter Dickinson

Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks had a difficult 2024-25 season, and the transfer portal may be an immediate remedy. Kansas finished 21-13 and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks also had a roster in which the top four scorers were seniors.

With Self and Kansas thus moving on toward the next season, the transfer portal might hold the key to filling out an exemplary Kansas roster. From the pool of players who have reportedly entered the transfer portal, here are five Kansas might choose to pursue for next year's team.

Top 5 potential portal additions for Kansas

New Mexico guard Donovan Dent could be a portal addition for Kansas. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5, Pop Isaacs

A star guard from Texas Tech, Isaacs played only eight games at Creighton and then a hip injury ended his season. In those eight games, Isaacs averaged 16.3 points per game. He also tallied 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Isaacs was a 38% 3-point shooter.

Isaacs will have two years of remaining eligibility. He's a capable combo guard with a history of high-scoring output. He could certainly be an attractive prospect for the Jayhawks.

#4, Bryce Hopkins

Hopkins has been more injury-prone than Isaacs. He started his career at Kentucky and has been at Providence for three seasons. Hopkins averaged 15.8 ppg and 8.5 rpg in his sophomore season in 2022-23. But injuries limited him to 17 games in the next two seasons.

If Hopkins is healthy, he is an elite-level power forward, as he showed in 2022-23. Kansas might be inclined to give him a chance.

#3, Dedan Thomas

A talented lead guard from UNLV, Thomas has scored 869 points and dished out 296 assists in his college career. Thomas increased his scoring to 15.6 ppg this season and trimmed his turnovers. He's only 6-foot-1 but is a capable point guard for a team at any level of college basketball. Kansas might well grab him, unless they look elsewhere at that spot.

#2, Donovan Dent

Dent steadily improved over three seasons at New Mexico. In the current season, he averaged 20.4 ppg and dished out 6.4 apg. Dent also shot 41% from 3-point range. He is the top guard currently in the portal. He'll only have one more season of college basketball, but his scoring, distributing and leadership are top-notch. Kansas would likely love to nab Dent.

#1, Owen Freeman

Kansas is saying goodbye to Hunter Dickinson, a talented big man who transferred to KU from Michigan. But Freeman would be a solid replacement. The 6-foot-10 center has started for two seasons at Iowa. Injuries limited his 2024-25 season, but in his career, Freeman averaged 12.8 ppg and 6.7 rpg.

Freeman isn't a perimeter threat like Dickinson, but he is an experienced Big Ten center with two remaining seasons of eligibility. Freeman is a 63% shooter for his career, and he's a solid rebounder. He could help fill a significant vacancy on the Kansas roster.

What do you think of Kansas's portal possibilities? Share your take below in our comments section!

