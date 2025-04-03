Top 5 transfer portal targets for Kelvin Sampson and Houston to replace LJ Cryer ft. Rodney Rice

Kelvin Sampson and Houston have certainly leaned on veteran guard LJ Cryer, but with the senior's career ending, could the portal yield his replacement? It would be virtually impossible to replace Cryer's five years of experience and dogged defense with a freshman recruit. But here are five portal possibilities for Sampson and the Cougars, if they choose to go that route.

Top 5 transfer portal targets for Houston to replace LJ Cryer

Rodney Rice of Maryland could be an important portal addition for Houston. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Jaron Pierre Jr.

A veteran of three different schools, the 6-foot-5 Pierre is one of the top scoring transfers. Last season at Jacksonville State, Pierre averaged 21.6 points per game. Playing 37.6 minutes per game, Pierre also grabbed 5.5 boards and dished 3.8 assists per game.

Whether Pierre's defensive chops would work at Houston isn't clear, but his scoring punch could be welcome.

4. Naithan George

A 6-foot-3 guard from Georgia Tech, George was one of the more dependable players in his two seasons with the program. Last year, George averaged 12.3 points and 6.5 assists per game. George plays with the ball in his hand more than Cryer has, but Sampson might bend his offense to meet a top available lead guard.

3. Nijel Pack

After playing only nine games this season, Pack is seeking a medical redshirt to have one final year of eligibility. After two years at Kansas State and three more at Miami, Pack is one of the most experienced players available. He has scored 1,745 points in college and is a 40% 3-point shooter for his career.

Pack could be a great one-year grab for Houston.

2. RJ Luis

A UMass to St. John's transfer, Luis is one of the biggest names in the portal. Would he defend in the Sampson style? Luis's 18.2 points per game is a significant part of his skill set, but this is the same player who Rick Pitino benched in the final minutes of St. John's season-ending loss.

There's a lot of flash here, but would it work out? Intriguing to ponder at the least.

1. Rodney Rice

A veteran of two ACC schools, Rice had a brilliant season at Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-4 guard scored 13.8 points per game while shooting 37% from 3-point range. With two seasons of remaining eligibility, he'd have time to grow into Houston's culture and program. Rice seems to fit the bill nicely between productivity and adaptability.

It'll be interesting to see if Houston makes a push to sign him.

What do you think of our Houston portal possibilities? Share your take on the team below in our comments section!

