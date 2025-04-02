Top 5 transfer portal targets for Kenny Brooks as Kentucky looks to replace Georgia Amoore

Georgia Amoore and the Kentucky Wildcats lost in the second round of the March Madness Tournament. The team's loss also marked the last time that star guard Georgia Amoore played for the Wildcats. Amoore has played five seasons of college basketball and has no more years of eligibility remaining. As a result, she will enter the WNBA draft.

Ad

As a result, head coach Kenny Brooks and the Kentucky Wildcats will need to address losing their leading scorer in the transfer portal. These are five players who could be candidates to replace Amoore.

Top 5 transfer portal targets for Kentucky to replace Georgia Amoore

#1 Ta'Niya Latson

Florida State guard Ta'Niya Latson would be an excellent replacement for Amoore if the Wildcats can land her. She is arguably the best player in the transfer portal after averaging 25.2 points per game this past season.

Ad

Trending

Although she only has one season of eligibility left, that has not been an issue for Kentucky historically as it was the same situation with Amoore last season.

#2 Olivia Miles

There were rumors that Olivia Miles would enter the WNBA draft this season. That no longer seems to be the case as she entered the transfer portal. If she chooses to go to Kentucky, she could run the offense. Not only is she an effective scorer, but she excels as a facilitator and would immediately boost the Wildcats' offense as a whole.

Ad

#3 Gianna Kneepkens

Utah guard Gianna Kneepkens is in the transfer portal with one season of eligibility remaining. She is one of the highest-volume 3-point shooters in the nation, averaging 6.8 attempts per game. Bringing that kind of dynamic ability to Kentucky would give the offense a different look and could help the Wildcats get back to their form from the early 2010s.

#4 Dani Carnegie

Dani Carnegie was the ACC's Sixth Player of the Year this past season and could be a good addition to the Wildcats roster. While she came off the bench at Georgia Tech, she could be a starter with the Wildcats. She proved that she is an effective scorer who has a low-turnover rate, and a skilled rebounder despite only being 5-foot-9.

Ad

#5 Kara Dunn

Georgia Tech guard Kara Dunn entered the transfer portal after head coach Nell Fortner announced her retirement. Dunn has taken significant jumps in each of her first three seasons and averaged 15.5 points per game as a junior. She very rarely makes mistakes and would fit into the Wildcats roster

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here