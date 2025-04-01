Top 5 transfer portal targets for Niele Ivey as Notre Dame looks to replace Olivia Miles, ft. Kiyomi McMiller

Notre Dame star Olivia Miles has announced her plans for next season. Miles, who was the projected No. 2 pick for the 2025 WNBA draft, will forgo the draft to return for her final season of college eligibility. However, the dynamic guard will not be playing for Notre Dame next season. She is entering the transfer portal.

The Fighting Irish, who made a March Madness run to the Sweet 16 this season, relied heavily on Miles and fellow star guard Hannah Hidalgo. Hidalgo, who has been named a first-team All-American in both seasons of her college career, will need some help next season.

Miles is a high-scoring guard with proven rebounding and assisting success, as demonstrated by her team-best 5.8 assists per game this season. She is capable of making shots from within and beyond the arc and is an admirable defensive contributor.

Replacing her will be no easy feat, but let's look into some transfer portal targets for Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey.

Top 5 transfer portal targets for Notre Dame to replace Olivia Miles

#1, Kiyomi McMiller

McMiller has entered the transfer portal after a dominant freshman season at Rutgers. The young guard was a five-star recruit and made 19 starts in 21 game appearances.

McMiller put up team bests in points and assists per game, with 18.7 and 3.0, respectively. While this assist value doesn't compare to Miles' 5.8 per game, McMiller outscores the Notre Dame star. Both are excellent rebounders, with Miles averaging 5.6 rebounds per game and McMiller putting up 4.7.

Miles found more shooting success than McMiller this season. The Fighting Irish guard shot 48.3%, while the Rutgers freshman averaged 41.5%. Miles made 40.6% of her shots from beyond the arc, and McMiller made 33.3% of hers. McMiller is still a solid shooter, and these stat differentials can be chalked up to be due to their differences in years of experience.

If the Fighting Irish are looking for a young, promising point guard whom they can develop over several seasons, McMiller is the perfect fit. Her stats after one college season are impressive enough to allow her to take over for Miles, and she has three seasons of eligibility left to hone her skill set.

#2, Yarden Garzon

After three years at Indiana, Garzon is looking for a new home ahead of her senior season. The Israel native led her team in scoring this season with 14.4 ppg and added 5.4 rpg and 3.2 apg.

Garzon is a two-way force, averaging 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game as a junior. Notre Dame could use a strong defender, as Miles puts up 1.4 steals per game.

Both Garzon and Miles find success shooting from three, with nearly identical 3-point percentages. The Hoosiers star shoots 40.7% from beyond the arc as compared to Miles' 40.6%. Miles is a better shooter, but Garzon still averages 43.1%.

The Indiana star only has one season of eligibility remaining but could be a good short-term solution for Notre Dame in Miles' absence.

#3, Ta'Mia Scott

Scott isn't a true point guard. On3's transfer portal has the Middle Tennessee star listed as a combo guard, but she could still be a good addition to the Fighting Irish.

The junior has served as a two-year starter for the Blue Raiders and averaged a team-best 16.7 ppg this season, along with 6.6 rpg. Miles is a solid rebounder, so this is a skill the Fighting Irish will be searching for. However, Scott doesn't experience nearly the same level of assist success as Miles. Miles' 5.8 apg lead Notre Dame, so the team will likely be looking for an expert assister.

Scott is a strong defender, averaging 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks, and is a decent shooter from both the field and from 3-point range. Being a combo guard means she's not exactly the same type of player as Miles and she lacks in the assist department, but she could be a possible fit for the Fighting Irish.

#4, Gabby Elliot

Elliot is another combo guard who could take Miles' place. The senior guard is looking for the fourth school of her college career after stints at Clemson, Michigan State and Penn State.

This season at Penn State, Elliot averaged 13.6 ppg and 4.6 rpg. She aided the defense with 1.3 steals ppg. However, she has the same issue as Scott when it comes to replacing Miles — she isn't a strong assister. Elliot averaged 1.8 apg this season.

One of Elliot's biggest strengths is her shooting. She shoots 47.4%, just shy of Miles' 48.3%. The Penn State star outshoots Miles from beyond the arc, with a 42.3% average.

Elliot is not a perfect replacement for Miles, but she has an admirable skill set that could be of use to Notre Dame.

#5, Rashunda Jones

If the Fighting Irish wanted to take a chance on a point guard with potential, they could look to Jones. The guard is transferring after two seasons at Purdue. As a sophomore, Jones averaged 9.8 points per game and added 3.3 rpg and a team-best 3.7 apg.

Jones is a solid field-goal shooter, averaging 47.1%. However, she shot just 23.1% from 3-point range this season, much lower than Miles' 40.6% average. Like Miles, though, Jones finds stealing success, with 1.1 spg as a sophomore.

The Purdue guard is a young player with the potential to be a high-scoring, two-way player who can make a difference through rebounding and assists. She needs some development, so she may not be an immediate answer to Miles' absence, but Jones could be of use to Notre Dame.

