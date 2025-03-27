Top 5 transfer portal targets for TCU as Horned Frogs look to replace Hailey Van Lith

The Hailey Van Lith era of college basketball is almost over. After serving as a strong guard for three different teams over the past five seasons, the guard has exhausted her eligibility.

Ad

Van Lith has spent the final season of her college career at TCU. The Horned Frogs are still dancing and are set to face Notre Dame in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. However, when TCU's March Madness run comes to an end, the team will need to find a replacement for its star guard.

The Horned Frogs will be on the hunt for a high-scoring guard with assisting potential who can be a difference-maker for their team.

Ad

Trending

Let's take a look at which players in the transfer portal TCU should target to replace Van Lith.

Top 5 transfer portal targets for TCU to replace Hailey Van Lith

#1, Ta'Niya Latson

This seems like an obvious choice. As a junior guard at FSU this season, Latson led the nation in scoring at 25.2 points per game. Like Van Lith, she also excels in assists. Van Lith leads TCU in the category with 5.5, while Latson led FSU with 4.6. Both guards are also admirable rebounders, with the Horned Frogs star averaging 4.4 compared to Latson's 4.6.

Ad

The two shoot similarly from the field and from 3-point range, and Latson, who averages 2.2 steals per game, could bring TCU's defense to new heights. This would be a huge pickup for the Horned Frogs.

#2, Kiyomi McMiller

Rutgers will be without its star freshman next year. McMiller announced that she will be entering the transfer portal after one season with the Scarlet Knights.

The freshman was the No. 22-ranked recruit in her class coming out of high school and had a solid first season of her college career. McMiller put up 18.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 3.0 apg for Rutgers. If TCU wants a player that the team can develop over several seasons, McMiller could be a good fit.

Ad

The young guard already outscores and outrebounds Van Lith. The Horned Frogs senior averages more assists and is a better shooter, but McMiller has just one season behind her and plenty of time to grow.

#3, Taliah Scott

Scott is no stranger to the transfer portal. She began her college career at Arkansas before spending her sophomore season at Auburn. Now, she is looking elsewhere once again.

At Auburn, Scott appeared in just three games due to a wrist injury. However, in those three games, she thrived, averaging 20.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 2.0 spg. She averaged even more points per game at Arkansas, where she made 20 game appearances. This proves that her high scoring in her minimal playing time this season wasn't a fluke.

Ad

Scott doesn't see the same level of assist success as Van Lith, but she could provide the Horned Frogs with a high-scoring guard with rebounding ability.

#4, Cotie McMahon

McMahon announced that she's entering the transfer portal after serving as a three-year starter at Ohio State. As a junior, she led the Buckeyes in scoring with 16.5 ppg. She added 4.7 rpg and 1.2 spg.

As with Scott, a potential issue here is that McMahon isn't an assist expert like Van Lith. However, the two shoot similarly from the field, and McMahon outshoots Van Lith from beyond the arc. If the assist issue isn't too much of a concern for TCU in finding Van Lith's replacement, McMahon could be a possible fit.

Ad

#5, Phoenix Stotijn

As a freshman at Arkansas, Stotijn averaged 7.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg and 2.2 apg in 21 games. Now, she is looking for a new school that will develop her talents. If TCU wanted to take a chance on a young guard, Stotijn could be an option.

Stotijn struggles with shooting, averaging just 31.7%, including 26.0% from beyond the arc. Van Lith is a much more solid shooter, but Stotijn has three years left to develop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here