Zakai Zeigler has emerged as one of the most exciting point guards in the nation over the past two seasons, helping Tennessee reach the Elite Eight both times.

This season, the 5-foot-7 senior posted career highs in points (13.6), field-goal percentage (40.4%) and assists (7.4) while earning third-team All-America honors from multiple organizations.

He is also a tenacious defender, averaging 1.8 steals per game, and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and All-SEC First-Team for the second consecutive season.

In February, he expressed interest in returning for a fifth season if the NCAA amends its rules to grant an additional year of eligibility for senior players. However, as it stands, Zeigler has exhausted his college eligibility and could declare for the 2025 NBA draft.

While waiting for a potential rule change, Tennessee has the right to explore the transfer portal to find a suitable replacement for Zakai Zeigler as a contingency plan.

With that in mind, here are the top five available point guards in the transfer portal whom the Volunteers could target for next season.

Top 5 transfer portal targets for Tennessee if Zakai Zeigler declares for NBA draft

#5. Nick Boyd

Nick Boyd has three years of NCAA Tournament experience under his belt, playing for Florida Atlantic (2023, 2024) and San Diego State (2025). Last season, the 6-foot-3 senior averaged career highs of 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game for San Diego State.

Boyd shot 41.1% overall and 35.1% from 3-point range. His March Madness experience could help the Volunteers break through the Elite Eight next season.

#4. Quimari Peterson

Quimari Peterson had a breakout season with East Tennessee State, tallying 19.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.7 apg and 2.0 spg in 32 games. The 6-foot-1 point guard also recorded career highs in field goal percentage (46.8%), 3-point shooting (42.2%) and free-throw percentage (73.3%).

Peterson could thrive in Knoxville as a combo guard for Rick Barnes' team or serve as a valuable backcourt backup if Zeigler is granted another year of eligibility.

#3. Pop Isaacs

Pop Isaacs had his one-year stint with Creighton cut short by a hip injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-2 guard played eight games for the Bluejays and averaged 16.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 3.9 apg, shooting 41.0% from the field and 86.2% from free throws.

Isaacs is also a capable perimeter shooter, averaging 2.9 3-pointers per game before his injury.

#2. Naithan George

After two seasons with Georgia Tech, Naithan James has splashed into the transfer portal, looking to find a contender that could use his services next season. The ACC's assists leader in the 2024-25 season tallied 12.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 6.5 apg and 1.1 spg in 34 games for the Yellow Jackets.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore from Toronto could bring size and playmaking to Tennessee's backcourt.

#1. Ja'Kobi Gillespie

Ja'Kobi Gillespie opted to venture to the transfer portal following a coaching change in Maryland. Since then, various teams have inquired for his services, including Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and Kevin Willard's new team, Villanova.

The 6-foot-1 Gillespie has played for three seasons with Belmont and Maryland and averaged 13.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 4.2 apg and 1.9 spg. He's a career 48.7% shooter, including a 37.9% clip from the 3-point line.

