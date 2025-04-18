Top 5 transfer portal targets for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona following Caleb Love's NBA Draft announcement

Arizona and Tommy Lloyd have had a turbulent offseason. Caleb Love, as expected, has headed for the NBA. Starters KJ Lewis and Henri Veesaar have both headed off in the transfer portal. While Arizona has had some good news in the return of Jaden Bradley and Tobe Awaka, there's work to be done.

The Wildcats have so far added just one portal prospect, Harvard's Evan Nelson. With the portal rolling on, here's five players Tommy Lloyd might take a shot at for next season's Wildcat roster.

Top 5 portal targets for Arizona

Star forward Darrion Williams could be a big get for Arizona in the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Darrion Williams

A 6-foot-6 forward who played at Nevada and then Texas Tech, Williams would be a massive portal catch. Last season, he averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game at Texas Tech. Williams is a career 38% 3-point shooter and 84% foul shooter. He'd be an immediate impact guy at Arizona, and that would have been the case even before portal defections.

4. Tyon Grant-Foster

A former Kansas and DePaul player, Grant-Foster started playing junior college basketball in 2018, but still has eligibility. He's 25 years old and last season, averaged 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game at Grand Canyon. He had two excellent seasons there and the 6-foot-7 wing could be a plug and play guy at Arizona.

3. Trey Eaglestaff

A 6-foot-6 guard from North Dakota, Eaglestaff is a pure shooter. Last season, he averaged 18.9 points per game. He's made 221 3-pointers in three seasons of college and would be an immediate zone buster for the Wildcats. There are some questions about defense and athleticism, but Eaglestaff could certainly play an offensive role next season.

2. Cedric Coward

A 6-foot-6 forward, Coward is heading out from Washington State. A shoulder injury ended his season after just six games. But in those games, Coward averaged 17.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He shot 40% from 3-point range, consistent with his career performance. He's just a one-year guy but would be an impact forward at Arizona.

1. Adam Miller

Miller has been at Illinois, LSU and Arizona State, but could perhaps be enduced to compete for the Wildcats. Last year, he averaged 9.8 points per game. In his college career, Miller has scored 1,206 points and made 221 3-pointers. He shot 43% from long range last season and seems to have improved the consistency of his perimeter shot. Miller could be a nice grab for Lloyd and the Arizona backcourt.

What do you think of Arizona's potential portal targets? Share your take on the Wildcats below in our comments section!

