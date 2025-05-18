Top 5 under-the-radar Big Ten prospects to watch out for next season ft. Fletcher Loyer

After a down season, the Big Ten will seek to get back on track in 2025-26. The good news for the league is that a host of excellent players are set to return for their respective teams. Here's a rundown on five of the top Big Ten returnees who could slide under the radar going into the season, but are likely to produce big seasons for their teams.

Top 5 Big Ten under-the-radar Big Ten players to watch next year

Wisconsin's Nolan Winter will look for a breakout season in 2025-26. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Nolan Winter, Wisconsin

A 6-foot-11 forward, Winter took big strides in his sophomore season and seems poised for an impressive junior campaign. He averaged 9.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last year for the Badgers. Winter made 36% of his 3-point tries while shooting 56% overall. Winter seems likely to step up his production again next year, and could be an all-Big Ten level performer.

Roddy Gayle, Michigan

Gayle made the surprising move to transfer from Ohio State to Michigan before last season and is returning to Ann Arbor for his senior season. Last year, he averaged 9.8 points and 3.4 boards per game. The 6-foot-4 guard could still strengthen his perimeter game, but does a good job of creating his own shots.

Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA

A top scorer sliding under the radar? Yes, that's Bilodeau's situation. He averaged 13.5 points and 4.6 boards per game last year for the Bruins. The 6-foot-9 forward even shot 40% from 3-point range. Bilodeau is likely to lead UCLA to a much better season in 2025-26, and he'll see his stock rise accordingly. He's an outstanding prospect to watch.

Jaxon Kohler, Michigan State

The 6-foot-9 Kohler is a player after coach Tom Izzo's own heart. A defender and rebounder, Kohler finally got a starting role in his third season with the Spartans. He responded with 7.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Kohler even shot 37% from 3-point range. He looks like a daily double-double candidate for Izzo's squad next season.

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue

The 6-foot-4 Loyer isn't as well known as Trey Kaufman-Renn or Braden Smith, but he's an important part of an excellent Purdue program. A three-year starter, Loyer averaged 13.8 points per game last year while shooting 44% from 3-point range. In three seasons, Loyer has made 197 3-pointers. His brilliant wing scoring abilities could shine in the season to come.

What's your take on our top Big ten under-the-radar standouts? Share your take below in our comments section!

