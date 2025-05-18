Top 5 underrated ACC standouts due for a breakout season ft. Kevin Miller

The ACC's 2024-25 season was largely a matter of Duke and everybody else. The Blue Devils did reach the Final Four, but came up shy of their ultimate goal. The good news looking ahead is that some solid talent is set to return to the ACC for the 2025-26 season. Here's a rundown of five top players who could be ACC standouts next season.

Ad

Top 5 underrated ACC players to watch in 2025-26

Isaiah Evans is looking to return for Duke in an ACC season to remember. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

Isaiah Evans, Duke

On a rebuilt Duke team, Evans figures to be one of very few familiar faces. Last year, the 6-foot-6 freshman averaged 6.8 points per game while shooting 42% from 3-point range. Yes, Flagg, Maluach and Knueppel are gone, but Duke has an elite incoming recruiting class and will still be able to put a wing shooter like Evans to very good and immediate use.

Baye Nodongo, Georgia Tech

A 6-foot-9 post standout, Nodongo flirted with the NBA a season ago, but is now expecting to return to Georgia Tech for his junior season. Last year, he averaged 13.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Nodongo shot 37% from 3-point range. He's a two-year starter and will likely be Tech's best player next season. Nodongo figures to have an All-ACC level season.

Ad

Seth Trimble, North Carolina

Off a challenging North Carolina season, Trimble gave the program a rare moment of good news. The 6-foot-3 guard is returning for his senior year. Trimble averaged 11.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last season. His 3-point shooting dipped to just 27%, and if he can improve that next year, it'll only increase his shot at a memorable senior season.

Kasean Pryor, Louisville

A 6-foot-9 wing, Pryor was an exciting prospect a year ago for Louisville before injury shortened his season to just seven games. In those seven games, Pryor averaged 12.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. For an undersized Lousiville team, Pryor's length should help on the backboard. Keeping Pryor around for a longer sample size was a priority for Pat Kelsey and the Cards.

Ad

Kevin Miller, SMU

A 6-foot guard who has played at Central Michigan and Wake Forest, Miller was a highlight for SMU last year. He averaged 13.2 points and 5.5 assists per game. A 36% career 3-point shooter, Miller's scoring and distributing skills make him one of the most impressive returning guards in the ACC. His senior season is certainly one worth watching.

What do you think of the underrated ACC players discussed above? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here