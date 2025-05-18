Top 5 underrated SEC standouts that can surprise fans next season ft. Thomas Haugh

With the SEC coming off arguably the top college hoops season in the history of the league, what surprises could loom? Surely the league's share of stars have been explored (and have vaulted to the NBA)? Not necessarily true. In fact, here's a preview of five SEC standouts who could make a jump to elite play in 2025-26.

Ad

Top 5 underrated SEC standouts for next college basketball season

Kentucky's Brandon Garrison come be one of the rising stars of the SEC next season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

Malik Dia, Ole Miss

After seasons at Vanderbilt, Belmont and Ole Miss, Dia is using his final season to return to Oxford. The 6-foot-9 forward had a solid junior season, averaging 10.8 points and 5.7 boards per game. Dia has proven to be a solid perimeter shooter at 34% from 3-point range. He could be an all-SEC level player in his senior year with the Rebels.

Mark Mitchell, Missouri

Mitchell transferred to Missouri after two seasons of starting but playing a reduced role at Duke. The 6-foot-8 Mitchell averaged 13.9 points and 4.7 boards per game for the Tigers. He chose to stay out of the NBA Draft and the portal and sets up for a big season for the Tigers next year. Four-year starters in college basketball are incredibly rare, but that's Mitchell's path.

Ad

Brandon Garrison, Kentucky

A transfer from Oklahoma State, Garrison showed flashes of elite potential in his sophomore season at Kentucky. He averaged 5.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, but also showed impressive defensive skills and even shot 30% from 3-point range. The 6-foot-11 Garrison could have an explosive junior season, although carving out his exact role will be an ongoing process.

Aden Holloway, Alabama

Holloway transfered from Auburn to Alabama and had an impressive sophomore season with the Tide. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 11.4 points per game and shot 41% from 3-point range. Holloway played off the bench last season, but figures to be a starter this season for Nate Oats' Tide. Holloway's junior season is likely to feature him as a prominent scorer with the Tide.

Ad

Thomas Haugh, Florida

A 6-foot-9 forward, Haugh was an integral part of Florida's national title run. Playing mostly off the bench, Haugh averaged 9.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He shot 34% from 3-point range and 79% from the free throw line. With the ranks of post players ahead of him thinning, Haugh's path to a starting role and an impressive junior season is now wide open. He's almost certain to take advantage.

What do you think of our SEC up-and-comers? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here