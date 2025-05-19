Top 5 WCC hoopers who could surprise fans next season ft. Graham Ike

The WCC has a tough path through portal season. Long considered one of the top mid-major leagues, the WCC largely gets looted by power conferences in the transfer portal. 2025-26 won't be an exception as many top players have headed for other schools. But here are five WCC standouts who are expected to return and could have big 2025-26 seasons.

Top 5 WCC standouts who could have big 2025-26 seasons

Gonzaga big man Graham Ike could be the WCC's top player next season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Trending

5. Tyrone Riley, San Francisco

Riley averaged 9.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season as a freshman. The 6-foot-6 guard entered the transfer portal, but ultimately withdrew to return for another season with the Dons. Riley shot over 50% overall, including 32% from 3-point range. Riley will likely mature into one of the league's best wing scorers next season and the Dons hope to ride that production to the NCAA Tournament.

4. Mikey Lewis, Saint Mary's

A 6-foot-3 guard, Lewis was one of the highest ranked recruits Saint Mary's had ever inked. He's a work in progress, but as a frosh, he averaged 8.2 ppg and shot 37% from 3-point range. Lewis played 16 minutes per game off the bench and his production will likely increase with more playing time in the coming season. Lewis could be an all-conference player in 2025-26.

3. Braden Huff, Gonzaga

The 6-foot-10 Huff is a steadily improving big man with the Bulldogs. Huff averaged 11.0 ppg and 3.4 rpg last season. Huff has started only four games, but he'll be prepared for a bigger role next season. Teaming Huff with fellow returnee Graham Ike is almost unfair. Few power conference teams can compete with that type of height and experience.

2. Paulius Murauskus, Saint Mary's

A 6-foot-8 Lithuanian forward, Murauskus blossomed after transferring over from Arizona. Last season, he averaged 12.1 ppg and 7.7 rpg. He's a career 34% 3-point shooter and if he's more consistent outside, he might be one of the best players in the WCC next season. Saint Mary's surprised Gonzaga a year ago, but this coming year, success won't be a surprise.

1. Graham Ike, Gonzaga

The 6-foot-9 post standout has another season of eligibility and will likely be the WCC's top player next season. Ike averaged 17.3 ppg and 7.3 rpg last season. He even shot 39% from 3-point range. A three-year starter, Ike has 1,959 college points and has grabbed 895 career rebounds. With Ike, Gonzaga has to be an overwhelming favorite to win the WCC next season.

What do you think of our WCC standouts? Share your picks for the top players in the league below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here