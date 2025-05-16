Top 5 WCC prospects that raised their NBA draft stock during March Madness ft. Ryan Nembhard

The WCC has generally been regarded as one of the top mid-major leagues in college basketball. The 2024-25 season wasn't an exceptionally brilliant year for the league, but it still had significant NBA prospects. Here's a rundown of five WCC NBA Draft prospects who improved their draft stock in March Madness.

Top 5 NBA Draft prospects from the WCC who raised stock in March Madness

Gonzaga's Graham Ike had a big NCAA Tournament and helped his NBA stock. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Trending

The 6-foot-9 forward showcased a solid NCAA Tournament to show off his NBA skills. In Gonzaga's two NCAA Tournament games, Ike averaged 20 points per game, shooting 14-for-22. Ike was also 10-for-11 at the foul line and even made a pair of 3-point shots.

Ike is an outside shot as a NBA prospect. But as a capable undersized big man who can step outside and score, he used the NCAA Tournament to show off his game.

Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga

The 6-foot-2 Hickman showcased the good and bad of his game in the NCAA Tournament. In the Zags' first round win over Georgia, Hickman scored 18 points, knocking down 5 of 6 3-point attempts. But in the second round, Hickman missed his only two shot attempts and played just 18 minutes.

He's an unlikely NBA prospect, but for NBA teams, Hickman gave a first-round showcase as to his NBA potential.

Augustas Marciulionis, St. Mary's

The 6-foot-4 guard showcased a solid all-around game throughout his senior season, including St. Mary's two NCAA Tournament games. Marciulionis averaged 12.5 points, 5 boards and 3 assists per game in the NCAA Tournament. He's a fringe NBA prospect, but possessed solid multi-level scoring skills.

Unlike his father, NBA legend Sarunas, Augustas's NBA path is likely to be a difficult one. But Marciulionis showed a solid game to NBA execs in the NCAA Tournament.

Khalif Battle, Gonzaga

The well-traveled senior guard played at Gonzaga after Butler, Temple and Arkansas. He showed his skill set well in the NCAA Tournament. Battle averaged 20.5 points and 7 rebounds per game. He sank 7-for-14 3-point shots and all six of his free-throw attempts.

Battle's NBA stock is pretty low, but his NCAA Tournament performance put him on the radar of teams looking for veteran three-level scorers.

Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

One of the top point guards in the WCC and all of college basketball, Nembhard showed off his passing skills in the NCAA Tournament. While Nembhard took just eight shots over the two games Gonzaga played, he dished out 19 assists. He scored 13 points over the two games, making 3-for-5 3-point shots.

Nembhard's 6-foot size will keep him from being attractive to some teams, but he's a likely second round pick for a team needing a solid reserve guard. Nembhard's spot-on passing skills were very much on display in the NCAA Tournament.

What do you think of the WCC's draft prospects? Share your take below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

