Top 5 women basketball candidates for National Player of the Year ft. Paige Bueckers

The women's college basketball season has already delivered exciting matchups and incredible individual performances by Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins, making it tough to determine the top contenders for National Player of the Year. However, there have been some standouts.

As with any ranking, some outstanding players are bound to be left out. For example, leaving Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles off the top five was a tough call. She’s an incredible playmaker, and if she continues her all-around brilliance, she could easily break into the list. LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson is another name to watch.

With that in mind, here are the current top contenders in the early rankings:

Top five candidates for National Player of the Year

5. Ta’Niya Latson – Florida State

Latson might not be getting as much attention as other stars, but she’s leading the nation in scoring with 26.1 points per game. Her standing by season’s end will likely depend on how Florida State performs against tougher opponents, but her offensive production so far has been impossible to ignore.

4. Paige Bueckers – UConn

UConn fans breathed a sigh of relief after Bueckers avoided a serious injury in January. As the expected No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, Bueckers has been under a microscope, especially with UConn struggling in high-profile matchups.

While some critics have called for her to be more aggressive, she remains the driving force behind the Huskies. Her efficiency as both a scorer and playmaker makes her a key figure in this race.

3. Lauren Betts – UCLA

Betts has been vocal about UCLA deserving more respect, and with the Bruins ranked No. 1 and handing South Carolina its only loss, she has a point. Dominating in the paint, Betts is averaging 20.2 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting an impressive 64%. If she continues at this level, she and UCLA could finish the season at the top.

2. JuJu Watkins – USC

Watkins entered the season as one of the most hyped players and has lived up to every expectation. She outshined Bueckers in their head-to-head matchup and continues to impress with her scoring ability. The only minor criticism? Her shot selection and efficiency could improve. But it's hard to complain when you’ve scored at least 20 points in 13 straight games.

1. Hannah Hidalgo – Notre Dame

So far, Hidalgo has been the most dominant player in the country. She consistently delivers in big games, leading Notre Dame to key wins over UConn, USC, Texas, and North Carolina. She has also outperformed both Bueckers and Watkins in head-to-head matchups.

Her relentless competitiveness, paired with her incredible production — 26.1 points and 4.1 steals per game — makes her the frontrunner for National Player of the Year at this point.

While the season is far from over, these five players have made strong cases for the award. But with more big games ahead, the race is still wide open.

