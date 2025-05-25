Top 5 women's basketball international recruits for next season ft. Agot Makeer

Many of the top incoming women's college basketball players have taken the international route to the NCAA. While the primacy of the American high school game hasn't yet been called into question, international players are increasing popping up on both the WCNBA Draft list and the top recruit list. Here's five new international recruits to watch for in 2025-26.

Top 5 women's basketball international recruits to watch for in 2025-26

Legendary South Carolina coach Dawn Staley will coach Agot Makeer in her collegiate career. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Trending

5. Sienna Harvey, Washington

A 5-foot-9 guard from Australia, Harvey rated as a top 100 prospect in the NCAA recruiting rankings. Harvey has used her scoring touch in playing with the Australian National Team. She signed with Washington and figures to see early playing time in her new collegiate home. Harvey could surprise in the 2025-26 season as an immediate impact player.

4. Cearah Parchment, Illinois

Parchment is a 6-foot-3 Canadian forward. Despite her height, she's been a capable perimeter threat. But the four-star recruit has had much of her success using her size for high-percentage looks inside. Like several of the players on this list, Parchment played in the FIBA U17 World Cup in 2024, scoring 3.9 points per game and grabbing 5.4 rebounds per game for Canada.

3. Erica Finney, Illinois

A 6-foot Aussie shooting guard, Finney draws praise from recruiting analysts for her pure ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter. Finney scored 8.0 ppg for the Australian squad in the FIBA U17 World Cup in 2024. Given her size and shooting, Illinois and coach Shauna Green expect significant production from Finney right out of the opening of the season.

2. Keona Douwstra, Purdue

Douwstra is a 5-foot-9 shooting guard from the Netherlands. She uses her height well and has shown creativity in getting to the basket at the international level. Douwstra played well in the Dutch pro league heading into her college days, and has shown the ability to make the 3-pointer consistently. 247sports ranks her as a four-star recruit and she could shine with the Boilermakers.

1. Agot Makeer, South Carolina

Makeer is a Canadian recruit who did play a season of American high school basketball at Montverde Academy in Florida. A 6-foot-1 combo guard who uses her size and scoring ability very well, Makeer scored 17.7 points per game for Canada at the FIBA U17 World Cup in 2024. She's one of the top overall recruits in the 2025 class and should be a star for Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks.

What do you think of the international women's hoops prospects? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here