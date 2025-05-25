Top 5 women's basketball international recruits for next season ft. Agot Makeer

Many of the top incoming women's college basketball players have taken the international route to the NCAA. While the primacy of the American high school game hasn't yet been called into question, international players are increasing popping up on both the WCNBA Draft list and the top recruit list. Here's five new international recruits to watch for in 2025-26.
Top 5 women's basketball international recruits to watch for in 2025-26
5. Sienna Harvey, Washington
A 5-foot-9 guard from Australia, Harvey rated as a top 100 prospect in the NCAA recruiting rankings. Harvey has used her scoring touch in playing with the Australian National Team. She signed with Washington and figures to see early playing time in her new collegiate home. Harvey could surprise in the 2025-26 season as an immediate impact player.
4. Cearah Parchment, Illinois
Parchment is a 6-foot-3 Canadian forward. Despite her height, she's been a capable perimeter threat. But the four-star recruit has had much of her success using her size for high-percentage looks inside. Like several of the players on this list, Parchment played in the FIBA U17 World Cup in 2024, scoring 3.9 points per game and grabbing 5.4 rebounds per game for Canada.
3. Erica Finney, Illinois
A 6-foot Aussie shooting guard, Finney draws praise from recruiting analysts for her pure ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter. Finney scored 8.0 ppg for the Australian squad in the FIBA U17 World Cup in 2024. Given her size and shooting, Illinois and coach Shauna Green expect significant production from Finney right out of the opening of the season.
2. Keona Douwstra, Purdue
Douwstra is a 5-foot-9 shooting guard from the Netherlands. She uses her height well and has shown creativity in getting to the basket at the international level. Douwstra played well in the Dutch pro league heading into her college days, and has shown the ability to make the 3-pointer consistently. 247sports ranks her as a four-star recruit and she could shine with the Boilermakers.
1. Agot Makeer, South Carolina
Makeer is a Canadian recruit who did play a season of American high school basketball at Montverde Academy in Florida. A 6-foot-1 combo guard who uses her size and scoring ability very well, Makeer scored 17.7 points per game for Canada at the FIBA U17 World Cup in 2024. She's one of the top overall recruits in the 2025 class and should be a star for Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks.
