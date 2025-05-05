Top 5 women's basketball storylines to watch out for next season ft. Azzi Fudd's team

With the stories of the 2024-25 college basketball season completed, women's hoopsters are about to dive in on another round. UConn's title defense, South Carolina's retooling, LSU and TCU's portal approaches and more. Here's a thumbnail sketch of five of the most significant storylines to watch.

Ad

Top 5 women's basketball storylines for 2025-26

Lauren Betts and UCLA look to follow up off a Final Four trip a season ago. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

5. Did UCLA miss its window?

UCLA was one of the nation's top teams throughout the season only to fall flat in a 34-point semifinal loss to UConn. The Bruins stand to return most of their star power, particularly center Lauren Betts. But they did lose six players in the transfer portal, including Londynn Jones and Janiah Barker. UCLA did add Utah guard Gianna Kneepkens.

Will the Bruins be back strong or did they already miss their window for excellence? Off a Final Four season last year, there are plenty of questions remaining.

Ad

4. Who won the transfer portal?

The transfer portal is a place of endless fascination. Among the deepest divers were LSU, taking MiLaysia Fulwiley from South Carolina and Kate Koval from Notre Dame. TCU also made a massive splash, grabbing Olivia Miles and a host of other talented players. Which team got the best of the portal? It'll be a major story to follow next season.

3. Will JuJu Watkins return to form?

Ad

One of the biggest stars in the college game, USC guard JuJu Watkins, ended her 2024-25 season with a horrific ACL tear in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Will Watkins be ready in October? If so, will she still have the high motor and quickness that helped define her high-scoring game. It'll be a story to watch for certain.

2. Did Dawn Staley's portal moves bring the Gamecocks back to the top?

Ad

Off a brutal beatdown from UConn in the NCAA title game, South Carolina has a reimagined squad next season. Standout wing MiLaysia Fulwiley left for LSU. Staley recruited Ta'Niya Latson, the high scoring standout from Florida State and impressive post Madina Okot from Mississippi State. Will USC bounce back strong next season?

1. Can Azzi Fudd claim her own title team at UConn?

UConn and Paige Bueckers ended their national title drought. But fellow standout Azzi Fudd, who many expected to head off to the WNBA, decided to return for another season. Will Fudd be able to step into the role of leader of the program instead of being tops among the group of supporting players? The addition of Serah Williams from Wisconsin makes UConn a strong contender again.

What do you think of our top women's college basketball stories? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here