Top 5 women's college basketball athletes who can break Caitlin Clark's scoring record ft. JuJu Watkins

Records are made to be broken, and Caitlin Clark's career scoring record is under assault. Clark has scored 3,771 points and has six games left to add more points to her total. Clark scored 799 points in her freshman year.

However, a new generation of scorers could be on the way up. Here are the top five college basketball players who could break Clark's scoring record.

Top 5 women's college basketball players who could break Caitlin Clark's scoring record

Freshman Mikaylah Williams ranks among the women's college basketball players who could break Caitlin Clark's scoring record.

5) Mikaylah Williams, LSU

Williams plays as a freshman guard at LSU.

She has scored 433 points this season. With a deep NCAA run, she'll crack 500 but will still be a couple hundred behind Caitlin Clark's pace. Can she get enough shots to challenge Clark?

4) Milaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina

Fulwiley has picked up production in the latter part of her freshman year. However, with 379 points, she's unlikely to reach 500 even if Carolina gets the national title.

Fulwiley could follow in Clark's trail as an all-American. But to reach the 3,800 to 3,900 point mark needed for the scoring record, she has to work on her scoring output.

3) Madison Booker, Texas

Booker is another young gun who could challenge Clark's record. The 6-foot-1 forward has scored 533 points in her freshman season. Even if the NCAA tournament lifts her over 600, Booker is still almost 200 points behind Clark's pace.

Compared to Williams and Fulwiley, Booker could reach 3,000 points if given enough shots. However, she'll need more than a little help to get to the nearly 4,000 points to beat Clark.

2) Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Hidalgo has a genuine shot. The 5-foot-6 Notre Dame Irish guard scored 747 points in her freshman year. With a deep NCAA run, she'll pass Clark's freshman total. But Hidalgo's per 40-minute totals are still behind Clark's freshman pace.

Hidalgo will finish the year on a good start at the women's college basketball scoring record. But she needs to improve her scoring average every season, like Clark.

1) JuJu Watkins, USC

JuJu Watkins has the best chance to beat Clark. She's ahead of Clark's pace in their respective careers with 810 points. Her per 40-minute scoring numbers are slightly (31.5 to 31.4) ahead of Clark's freshman totals.

Watkins needs to improve her 3-point shooting. She's at 32% this season, while Clark made 41% as a freshman. Her ability to hone her perimeter game could be key to chasing the record.

Poll : Will any of these players break Caitlin Clark's scoring mark? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion