Top 5 women's college basketball players to watch out for in 2024-25 season ft. Paige Bueckers

The 2024-25 season marks a new era for women's college basketball. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and others have all transitioned to the WNBA, paving the way for a new era of stars.

Some like Paige Bueckers have been around for a while, but others like Hannah Hidalgo, JuJu Watkins and MiLaysia Fulwiley have just finished their freshman season. Come November, the basketball world will get to witness of the new generation of great hoopers.

Top five women's college basketball players to watch out for in 2024-25 season

#1 Paige Bueckers

After missing last season due to injuries, Paige Bueckers put up phenomenal performances in UConn's run to the Final Four this season, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Despite being eligible for the WNBA draft, Bueckers chose to return for another year. Analysts have argued that had she not sustained the injury, Paige could have easily taken over Caitlin Clark this season.

The what-ifs aside, next year is predicted to be Bueckers' time, and she's even predicted to be the No. 1 pick for the 2025 draft. Apart from her, UConn will also welcome the No. 1 recruit next year, Sarah Strong and a deep title run is assured.

#2 MiLaysia Fulwiley

The freshman guard averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists during South Carolina's undefeated season run to the title. Her impressive performances, including a career-high 24 points against LSU in the SEC Tournament Final, have set the expectations high for her sophomore year.

MiLaysia Fulwiley has caught the eyes of legends like Magic Johnson, who has commended the player for her impeccable ball-handling skills and behind-the-back layup.

Fulwiley along with Raven Johnson, Bree Hall and Te-Hina Paopao in the backcourt and Sania Feagin, Ashlyn Watkins and Chloe Kitts in the front, look like the recipe of success for another Natty next season.

#3 JuJu Watkins

The National Freshman of the Year is the second highest scorer for the season, averaging 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. She had career-high 51 points and 11 rebounds against Stanford, the most points scored in a game by a USC freshman.

JuJu Watkins also broke the record for the most Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors (14) and most 30-point games and topped the NCAA all-time scoring list for freshman with 920 points.

Despite receiving offers from other major programs, the former five-star recruit chose to stay in her hometown and wants to end their 40-year championship drought.

#4 Hannah Hidalgo

The freshman guard leads Notre Dame in points, assists and steals averaging 22.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.6 steals.

Hidalgo has four double-double and one triple-double in her first year. She has earned the nickname "Guard U" in the WNBA and is catching the attention of many professionals.

For the next season, Hidalgo is expected to lead the Fighting Irish from the front and take them further than the Sweet 16 they reached this year.

#5 Flau'jae Johnson

With Angel Reese gone and Haley Van Lith transferred, all the attention is on Johnson to see if she will be able to lead LSU to another title win. The sophomore guard averaged 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists this year.

For the next season, Flau'jae Johnson will be playing with Aneesah Morrow and freshman Mikayla Williams, hoping to recreate the 2023 magic.

Who are you most looking forward to the next season? Let's know in the comments section below.

