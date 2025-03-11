Top 5 women's players to look out for during 2025 March Madness ft. Paige Bueckers

With the NCAA Tournament creeping closer by the day, it's time to dial in on some of the biggest stars in women's basketball. No, Caitlin Clark isn't walking through the collegiate door anymore, but there are plenty of major stars worth a follow in March Madness. Here's a run-down on five players to watch for in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Top 5 women's players to watch in March Madness

Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo is a March player to watch. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Madison Booker, Texas

The 6-foot-1 sophomore forward kind of slides under the national radar. But she's the top player on a Texas team that could sneak its way to the national title. Booker is averaging 16.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season.

She has upped her perimeter game from a season ago, jumping from 30.6% on 3-point tries last year to 43.9% this season. She's long, skilled and athletic and could become a national star this March.

4. Lauren Betts, UCLA

Speaking of long, there's the 6-7 Betts. She's a true old-school center, who works her way into the block and uses her size to create easy shots. Betts averages 19.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Notably, she's a 63.4% shooter, so she's feasting off of high-quality attempts.

Betts uses her size and strength to dominate in the post. Few teams in America can boast a post player who can even challenge her. The Bruins were the No. 1 team in the nation for much of the season, and Betts could help them finish there.

3. Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

On the other hand, Hidalgo is a 5-6 sophomore guard. She can score from anywhere on the court and often does. Hidalgo is averaging 24.2 points and 5.1 boards per game. She led the nation in steals a year ago and is sixth nationally this season.

Hidalgo has extended her game, jumping from 34.0% to 40.7% from 3-point range. She's an immediate game changer and gives the Irish a fighting chance at any level of the NCAA Tournament.

2. Paige Bueckers, UConn

The 5-11 Bueckers has always been nearly unstoppable, if only also often injured. She's been healthy this season for the Huskies and has been a star. Bueckers averages 19.0 points and 4.9 assists per game. She's a 53.6% shooter as a guard, so she's naturally unselfish.

Bueckers hasn't won a title and this is the veteran star's last run. Expect her to leave everything on the court in one final shot at college glory.

1. JuJu Watkins, USC

A 6-2 sophomore guard, Watkins is the player most often saddled with expectations as the next Caitlin Clark. Being the first JuJu Watkins is working pretty well as it stands. Watkins averages 24.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Her assists have jumped and her turnovers decreased from a year ago.

Watkins can score points from the moment she steps in the gym. She promises to deliver a must-see March in the NCAA Tournament.

What do you think of our NCAA women's stars to watch? Share your NCAA Tournament takes below in our comments section!

