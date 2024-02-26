Top 7 basketball arenas with the highest number of March Madness games ft. Madison Square Garden and more

March Madness is all about teams and players... but also about arenas, like New York's famous Madison Square Garden, that have seen many epic moments. But the Garden, historic as it is, is NOT the arena with the most NCAA Tournament games hosted. Which legendary facilities have seen the most March battles?

Top 7 basketball arenas with the highest number of March Madness games

7. McKale Center (Tucson, AZ, 59 games)

The University of Arizona's McKale Center has been a natural western point of NCAA Tournament history. While the arena has never hosted a Final Four, it has hosted a whopping 59 NCAA Tournament games, including regional finals in 1974 and 1980.

6. RCA Dome (Indianapolis, IN, 60 games)

This one will slide down the list as it no longer exists, thanks to its demolition in 2008 and replacement with Indy's Lucas Oil Stadium. The RCA Dome hosted the Final Four in 1991, 1997, 2000 and 2006. With its seating capacity near 40,000, the Dome holds a ton of attendance records as well.

5. Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, NC, 69 games)

Last year, Kentucky and Kansas State played a great NCAA Tournament game in Greensboro Coliseum.

Located in the midst of hoops-heavy North Carolina, Greensboro's Coliseum has seen plenty of NCAA history. The arena hosted the 1974 Final Four and has held regional finals in 1976, 1979 and 1998. Given that North Carolina is the state that has hosted the most games, this arena could climb the list.

4. Madison Square Garden (New York, NY, 80 games)

While the Garden was initially almost the de facto site of the Final Four, hosting the event from 1943 to 1948 and in 1950, it hasn't hosted it since. That said, MSG has hosted a dozen regional finals and remains a significant part of the college hoops landscape.

3. Jon M. Huntsman Center (Salt Lake City, UT, 81 games)

The home area of the Utah Utes, the Huntmans Center, has been a western staple of the NCAA Tournament for decades. The arena hosted the 1979 Final Four as well as regional finals in 1971 and 1981. The Center hasn't hosted an NCAA Tournament game since 2006, so it could be headed down the list.

2. Municipal Auditorium (Kansas City, MO, 83 games)

Likewise, Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium hasn't hosted an NCAA Tournament game since 1964. But in the Tournament's early years, nine Final Fours were held at the Municipal Auditorium, including the first three ever. The arena also hosted 13 regional finals in those early years.

1. University of Dayton Arena (Dayton, OH, 133 games)

At the end of the day, though, Dayton Arena is by far the leader in NCAA Tournament games hosted. This is in part because the arena hosts the Tournament's First Four, as it will for years to come. Many memorable shots and big plays have elevated Dayton Arena in NCAA history.

