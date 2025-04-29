Top 7 five-star women's recruits that didn't meet expectations ft. Kendall Dudley

College basketball recruiting, even with five-star recruits, remains an inexact science. In the women's game, a disappointing freshman year could key a brilliant sophomore year or a career that doesn't shape up. For some players, like Sarah Strong or Joyce Edwards, the impact is immediate. For some, it's later, and for others, it never arrives.

Here's a rundown of seven five-star recruits from 2024 (rankings by hoopgurlz) who struggled in 2025. They might all be stars in a year or two, but for the moment, these ladies haven't quite lived up to expectations.

Top 7 women's basketball five-star recruits who didn't reach expectations in 2025

South Carolina forward Adhel Tac had a tough freshman season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Adhel Tac, South Carolina

Tac is 6-foot-5 and may have great days ahead. But at the moment, she played 87 total minutes in her freshman season. She shot 42% and had one assist all season long. Tac is apparently sticking around at South Carolina and might yet become a star. But she had a rough freshman season.

Avary Cain, UCLA

The Bruins barely used Cain, who scored 27 points in her entire freshman season. She shot 24% overall and has already decided to move on to Oregon. Again, in the women's game with a four-year arc to assess, a year isn't fatal. But Cain didn't have a good start to her college career.

Mackenly Randolph, Louisville

Randolph was ranked a spot above Louisvlle teammate Tajianna Roberts in hoogurlz's rankings. But while Roberts thrived, Randolph finished averaging 3.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. Randolph plans to return to Louisville, but has some work ahead.

Imari Berry, Louisville

Another similar story here for the 'Ville. Berry averaged 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. She shot 38% and scored just 12 points in her final eight games of the season. Berry will be back at Louisville, but just didn't show a ton in her freshman season.

Maddy McDaniel, South Carolina

Buried in the deep roster at USC, McDaniel averaged 3.1 points per game. She shot just 23% from 3-point range, but has decided to return for another season with the Gamecocks. It's a thin line for a five-star player like McDaniel whether it's a matter of waiting for a bigger role or in the alternative, getting recruited over.

Morgan Cheli, UConn

Much of the same situation as above is in play with Cheli. No, she didn't do much. She averaged 2.5 points and 2.4 boards per game and didn't have a double-digit scoring game. But it's UConn, the defending national champion. Cheli will stick it out and might be a star as a junior or senior. Time will tell, but for the moment, it was an underwhelming freshman season.

Kendall Dudley, UCLA

The 6-foot-2 Dudley had a slow start to her college career at UCLA. She averaged 1.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Dudley was 3-for-14 on the foul line for the season. She transferred to Michigan after the season and will look for a fresh start and the re-emergence of her five-star talent with the Wolverines.

