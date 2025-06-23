Top 7 Mid-Major prospects that can fall to Second Round of NBA Draft ft. Rasheer Fleming

Mid-major stars can attest that the NBA's search for the best college basketball players isn't always the most efficient. Stars of tomorrow are lurking undiscovered throughout the world, including at some of America's smaller colleges. Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard among others can attest to that fact. Here's a rundown on 7 top mid-major prospects who could be picked in the NBA Draft's second round.

Top 7 mid-major prospects who could be chosen in NBA Draft's second round

VCU guard Max Shulga is a significant mid-major NBA Draft prospect. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

7. Steve Settle III, Temple

A rail-thin 6-foot-10 forward from Temple and Howard, Settle could get an NBA shot. He averaged 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in his final season with the Owls. He shot 42% from 3-point range last season and could have an impact as a stretch power forward in the NBA. He'll need to bulk up, but Settle's athleticism and skill set are intriuging.

6. John Poulakidas, Yale

A 6-foot-5 guard who was a three-year stater at Yale, Poulakidas could be a draft steal. He scored 19.4 points per game as a senior and shot between 40% and 41% in each of his three seasons as a starter. He also shot 90% at the foul line as a senior and 83% overall. His athleticism is a question mark, but Poulakidas is an NBA-level shooter.

5. Jacksen Moni, North Dakota State

A 6-foot-10 forward who was a one-and-done, Moni averaged 20.6 points and 5.6 boards per game at NDSU. He shot 41% from 3-point range and 51% overall. He's a capable passer who had 3.7 assists per game. There's reason to wonder how his game will translate to a much higher level of competition, but Moni is intriguing.

4. Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

A four-year starter at Creighton and Gonzaga, the 6-foot Nembhard scored 1,563 collegiate points. He got 40% from 3-point range in his final college season. He also racked up 882 college assists. His passing and scoring are solid, but he's tiny and light and will have to contribute significantly on the offensive end to outweigh his potential issues as a defensive mismatch.

3. Kobe Sanders, Nevada

A 6-foot-7 wing from Nevada, Sanders tallied 15.8 points and 4.5 assists per game in his final college season. He shot 34% from 3-point range in his final college season and would do well to improve his perimeter skills. Sanders lacks next-level athleticism and defensive skills, but he's an intruging prospect for his scoring and passing skills.

2. Max Shulga, VCU

A 6-foot-5 guard from Ukraine, Shulga played three years at Utah State and then two at VCU. In his final college season, he averaged 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Shulga shot 39% from 3-point range in his final college season. Shulga isn't a point guard, but might be long enough to earn a significant NBA role as a shooting guard. He's a worthwhile offensive prospect.

1.Rasheer Fleming, St. Joseph's

The 6-foot-9 Fleming is the most intruging of the mid-major prospects. He put up 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season while shooting 39% from 3-point range. If he can create his own shot at the next level, Fleming's athleticism and skill set could translate very well to the NBA. He's the most likely second round steal in this year's draft class.

What do you think of the mid-major draft prospects? Share your take below in our comments section!

