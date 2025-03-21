Top 7 players in March Madness with basketball players in their families feat. Gilbert Arenas' daughter, UCLA's Kiki Rice and more

March Madness is underway, and for some, basketball runs in the family. Yahoo Sports took to Instagram on Friday to share several family connections in this season's NCAA Tournament. Let's look at seven women's players competing this March with other basketball stars in their families.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Top 7 players in March Madness with basketball players in their families

#1. Gabriela Jaquez

UCLA guard Gabriela Jaquez is the sister of her college's former star. Jaime Jaquez's 11th-placed Bruins reached the Final Four in 2020-21. The Miami Heat selected Jaime with the 18th pick in the 2023.

Gabriela is in her junior season and has emerged as a consistent starter this season. The guard is averaging 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds on 54.3% shooting.

Ad

#2. Mackenly Randolph

Mackenly and her seventh-seeded Louisville Cardinals are preparing to face No. 10 Nebraska in the Round of 64. Mackenly is a freshman forward at Louisville and has appeared in 30 games this season.

She is the daughter of ex-NBA forward Zach Randolph. Zach's professional career lasted until 2019, collecting two NBA All-Star nods. The Memphis Grizzlies retired his jersey.

#3. Izela Arenas

Another Louisville hooper has a famous father. Izela is a freshman guard for the Cardinals and Gilbert Arenas' daughter. Gilbert, a three-time All-Star, played in the NBA until 2012, most notably with the Washington Wizards.

Ad

In her first college season, Izela has played 27 games for Louisville and is putting up 4.5 points and an impressive 39.2% clip from beyond the arc.

#4. Denim Deshields

Ninth-seeded Mississippi State prepares to face No. 8 California in the first round, and Denim will look to aid her Bulldogs team. She is in her first season with the team after beginning her collegiate career at UAB. She has started in every game for the Bulldogs this season.

Ad

Her sister Diamond was the No. 3 pick in the 2018 WNBA draft. She signed a one-year contract with the Connecticut Sun this offseason ater spending 2024 with the Chicago Sky.

#5. Aubrey Griffin

Aubrey's brother, AJ Griffin, was a one-and-done at Duke before becoming the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He recently stepped away from the sport after stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets.

Aubrey and AJ's father is Adrian Griffin, who played at Seton Hall before a pro career from 1996-2008. Adrian has transitioned into coaching and most notably, had a brief stint as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023-24.

Ad

#6. Kiki Rice

Rice has had a solid junior season at UCLA. The star guard shoots a career-best 50% this season, including 33.3% from the 3-point line. She leads the Bruins in assists and steals, with 4.8 and 1.6, respectively.

Her cousin Allan Houston graduated from Tennessee in 1993 as the team's all-time leading scorer and was the 11th pick in the 1993 NBA draft. The two-time All-Star played for the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.

#7. Sakima Walker

Ad

South Carolina's Sakima Walker is another basketball player with several family connections to the sport. Her brother Jabari and father Samaki have reached the NBA. Samaki was the ninth pick in 1996 and played professionally until 2011. He won a championship with the LA Lakers in 2002. In 2022, Jabari was drafted to the NBA as a second-round pick.

Sakima has appeared in 14 games for the Gamecocks this season and her squad is looking for a second consecutive national championship title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here