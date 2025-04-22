Top 7 transfer portal targets still without teams feat. MiLaysia Fulwiley

Tuesday marks the final day for women's basketball players to enter the transfer portal. Since opening on March 24, many stars have already found their new homes for next season. However, several notable names remain without teams. Here's a list of the seven top targets still determining where to transfer.

Top 7 transfer portal targets still without teams

#1. MiLaysia Fulwiley

Hometown hero MiLaysia Fulwiley is leaving South Carolina after two seasons. The Columbia, SC native is a two-way guard who was an essential role player off the bench this season.

As a sophomore, Fulwiley put up a team second-best 11.7 points per game and added 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists. The sophomore is a decent shooter, although her shooting percentages were down from her freshman season.

Fulwiley has defensive depth, contributing 0.8 blocks and a team-best 1.5 steals per game this season. The guard played in every Gamecocks game and has a versatile skill set, making her a valuable transfer portal target.

#2. Gianna Kneepkens

Utah is losing its star. After spending the first four seasons of her college career with the Utes, Gianna Kneepkens has entered the transfer portal. This season, the guard led Utah in points per game with 19.3.

Kneepkens is a valuable contributor on both sides of the ball. She excels at setting up shots for herself and others and is successful at grabbing boards, with 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. The 6'0" guard shoots 50.4% from the field, including 44.8% from beyond the arc.

Out of Kneepkens' 5.0 average rebounds, 4.2 were defensive. She reinforced her defensive depth with 1.0 steals per game. Coming off the best season of her career, she is poised to strengthen any team she joins.

#3. Serah Williams

The loss of Serah Williams could be devastating to Wisconsin. She served as a three-year starter for the Badgers and is now seeking out a new school for her senior season.

Williams led Wisconsin this season with 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. A dominant two-way force, she also contributed 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Williams was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection and a sizable forward at 6-foot-4. Her two-way skill set makes her stand out in the transfer portal.

#4. Tyi Skinner

Tyi Skinner is no stranger to the transfer portal. The guard has spent the past two seasons at Arizona State after a stint at Delaware. Now, the star is looking for a new home again.

Skinner proved herself as a two-way force this season as she led the Sun Devils in assists, with 2.8 per game, and steals, with 1.2. Her 16.8 points per game were second on the squad. She is an efficient scorer and shoots 38.1% from beyond the arc. Her offensive success and stealing abilities could make her a target for many top teams.

#5. Iyana Moore

Iyana Moore is looking to leave Vanderbilt for her final season of college eligibility. The guard was the Commodores' third-highest scorer this season, averaging 12.4 points per game. She added 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Moore has defensive depth, recording 1.1 steals per game this season. She's also a strong 3-point shooter, averaging 34.4%. The guard is a consistent contributor who can bring a well-balanced skill set and veteran experience to her new school.

#6. Laura Ziegler

Saint Joseph's is losing Denmark native Laura Ziegler, who is transferring after three seasons with the Hawks. As a junior, she led the team with 17.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 0.9 blocks per game.

Ziegler is a versatile forward with proven efficiency. This season, she had 20 double-doubles and two triple-doubles. The 6-foot-2 star finds success in all areas and has leadership and experience that make her stand out.

#7. Lani White

Lani White is in the transfer portal for the second consecutive offseason. She spent the past season at Virginia Tech after two years at Utah. Now, she's seeking out a new home again.

White had a standout junior season with the Hokies. The guard served as a starter and put up 9.6 points per game, adding 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. An excellent shooter, averaging 49.1% from the field, including 50% from beyond the arc. She aims to carry that momentum to her next school.

