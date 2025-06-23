Top 8 Big 12 prospects that can fall to Second Round of NBA Draft ft. Egor Demin

The Big 12 missed a national title by a mere two points. While the league has its share of elite NBA pro prospects (Baylor's VJ Edgecombe for one), there are other Big 12 standouts who will be more peripheral prospects. Here's eight Big 12 standouts from last season who could be second round picks.

Top 8 Big 12 prospects who could fall to second round of NBA Draft

Texas Tech guard Chance McMillian could be a second round NBA pick from the Big 12. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

8. Chance McMillian, Texas Tech

A 6-foot-2 guard, McMillian had two impressive seasons at Tech after transferring over from Grand Canyon. Last year, McMillian averaged 14.2 points per game and shot 43% from 3-point range. McMillian is a shooting guard and an undersized one at that. His perimeter accuracy will have to be his meal ticket at the next level but he'll get an NBA opportunity.

7. LJ Cryer, Houston

An All-American who helped lead Houston to the title game, Cryer is a 6-foot-1 guard who averaged 15.7 points per game for the Cougars. He shot 42% from 3-point range but again is not a point guard. Cryer's defensive skills and leadership could be a plus in his NBA situation. Scrappy scorers with a will to win will seemingly always have a spot in the NBA.

6. Norchad Omier, Baylor

The 6-foot-7 Omier transferred in from Miami and Arkansas State. He averaged 15.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He's undersized down load, but averaged 10 or more rebounds per game in all five of his college seasons. A serviceable perimeter shooter, Omier's lack of height shouldn't scare off all the NBA interest.

5. Gabe Madsen, Utah

A 6-foot-5 guard, the freewheeling Madsen could have a leigitimate NBA shot. He averaged 15.2 points per game for the Utes but shot just 32% from 3-point range. For his career, Madsen is a 36% shooter, so he's better than his recent numbers. A double-figure scorer for his last three seasons at Utah, Madsen could challenge for a second-round draft slot.

4. Curtis Jones, Iowa State

A skinny 6-foot-5 guard who transferred from Buffalo, Jones had two strong seasons at Iowa State. He totaled 17.4 points per game last season and shot 37% from long range. The Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year last season, Jones figures to get a bench role in the NBA as a high-energy scorer. He could be an NBA propsect to watch.

3. Javon Small, West Virginia

An impressive 6-foot-1 guard, Small dropped in 18.6 points per game in his lone season with the Mountaineers. He shot 35% from long distance and also dished 5.6 assists per game. He's small, but is a capable NBA-level point guard. He had an awkward season with a bad West Virginia team, but could be an NBA value pick.

2. Caleb Love, Arizona

The 6-foot-2 Love averaged 17.2 points per game in his final season with the Wildcats. He shot just 34% from long range and is a fascinatingly inconsistent scorer. When Love is on, he's one of the premier scorers in this entire draft class. But when he's off, he can play his team out of games. He'll be an intriguing NBA gamble.

1. Egor Demin, BYU

Demin is the one player on this list who has legitimate first-round potential. At over 6-foot-8, the BYU point guard is the sort of player who could be a huge matchup problem. Demin averaged 10.6 points per game while dishing 5.5 assists per game. But he's still incredibly raw and is learning the game on the job. He's slid to a potential late first rounder or a second round steal.

