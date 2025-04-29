Top 8 five-star recruits that didn't live up to the hype in college basketball ft. Khaman Maluach

A year on from the 2024 five-star recruiting class, Cooper Flagg was the real deal, but many other top recruits simply weren't. Yes, a year isn't a full length of time to evaluate a player, and many of the top players of 2024 will develop into stars yet.

Another issue here is exactly what is evaluated. Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper were the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked players in the class per 247sports and they struggled on an awful Rutgers team. Each will be a high first-round draft pick, and so will a couple other players on this list.

But that aside, a year on, here's eight five-star recruits who haven't really put their best foot forward as of yet.

Top eight five-star recruits who fell short

After an underwhelming season, Derrion Reid is moving on to Oklahoma. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

8. Derrion Reid, Alabama

The 6-foot-8 Reid was a solid reserve for Alabama, but struggled to show five-star form. He averaged 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Reid shot just 26% from 3-point range. Instead of entering the NBA Draft, Reid entered the transfer portal and will head on to Oklahoma to continue his college career.

7. Flory Bidunga, Kansas

At 6-foot-9, Bidunga's raw athleticism was apparent, but his game is still generally unfinished. Bidunga averaged 5.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He shot 53% from the foul-line and still has some offensive development ahead. Bidunga went into the transfer portal, but ultimately elected to return to Kansas.

6. Isaiah Evans, Duke

Evans was fine in his season with Duke, but five-star players who play less than 14 minutes per game still have some work ahead. Evans averaged 6.8 points per game and started just three games. Evans obviously recognizes there's more work to do, because he's returning to Duke next season.

5. Drake Powell, North Carolina

A part-time starter, Powell averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for a disappointing North Carolina team. Powell is seriously mulling his NBA Draft situation, which seems premature. He could return to college, but in any case, he's got a lot of work ahead to become a finished player.

4. Jayden Quaintance, Arizona State

Quaintance had a tough season. He had committed to Kentucky, watched John Calipari go to Arkansas, and then moved on to Arizona State, where he was part of an awful season that ended in an ACL injury. Quaintance averaged 9.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He was limited offensively, but showed major defensive potential. Quaintance is now back at Kentucky and if healthy, could still star.

3. Ian Jackson, North Carolina

Like Quaintance, it's less that Jackson is without hope, and more thatn his freshman season didn't do much to help him. Jackson averaged 11.9 points per game, but played fewer and fewer minutes late in the season. He has moved on to St. John's, where Rick Pitino can probably finish his game and make him a success story.

2. Jalil Bethea, Miami

Bethea struggled through a brutal year with an underachieving Miami team. He averaged 7.1 points per game, but shot just 37%. Bethea may be another case of just having the wrong fit, as he's now at Alabama, where Nate Oats will try to rehab his five-star potential.

1. Khaman Maluach, Duke

Again, the concept here is vague. Maluach entered the NBA Draft and will likely be a lottery pick. But he averaged 8.6 points per game on a team full of enough perimeter scorers that he could shoot 71%. His 7-foot-2 size and defensive accumen are fine, but the year didn't seem to help him much. In his last college game, he had six points and no rebounds as Duke was upset.

What do you think of the five-stars who struggled? Share your take below in our comments section!

