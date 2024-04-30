Top basketball players who could return to Dayton for 2024-25 season ft. DaRon Holmes II

The Dayton Flyers had an interesting season in 2023-24, finishing with a 25-8 overall record and reaching the second round of the NCAA tournament. From Week 5 onwards, the Flyers received votes for the AP Poll every week of the season, eventually ending as the No. 24 team in the nation.

Despite what seems to be an overall positive season, Dayton's performance in the Atlantic 10 tournament was a disappointment. Finishing third in the regular season standings allowed them to jump directly into the quarterfinals. Nonetheless, despite this advantage, they lost 57-65 to the Duquesne Dukes in the quarterfinals. Duquesne would go on to win the championship with a 57-51 victory over VCU.

Which players could return to Dayton next year to try and build on from this mixed season?

Top basketball players who could return to Dayton for 2024-25

#1 DaRon Holmes II

DaRon Holmes II proved this season that he's the best player on the Flyers' roster, making a name for himself nationwide during their two games in the NCAA tournament, averaging 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

No information has come out yet as to whether the four-star prospect will declare for the NBA Draft, but a source of the Dayton Daily News reported that Holmes II filed his paperwork to participate in the event. He did participate in the NBA Combine and has made a splash on social media about training for the showcase events of the draft. Time will tell if he will come back.

#2 Jaiun Simon

Jaiun Simon redshirted last season but was a heavily touted recruit of the 2023 class. The Flyers can take solace in the fact that despite spending the season redshirted, Simon hasn't shown any desire to leave the program so far.

With players like Koby Brea, Kobe Elvis, Zimi Nwokeji, and potentially DaRon Holmes II leaving, could the upcoming season be the moment for Simon to step up?

#3 Marvel Allen

Allen was redshirted in part due to an early-season injury. Like Simon, Allen was a three-star prospect recruited for the 2023 class. He suffered a lower-body injury in the week before the season opener, which contributed to the decision to red-shirt him.

He didn't return until December 12th, after which he averaged 11.4 minutes of gameplay with 1.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the 10 games he played last season.

In late March he spoke with the Dayton Daily News about it:

“I want to play, but unfortunately for me with the injury, the best thing for me was to redshirt, it’s just been a learning experience. Seeing the system, learning where I can fit in and just practicing the routines daily.”

That sounds like a player who's ready to come back and compete for a spot.