Dan Hurley and UConn’s Big East Tournament exit got even more painful Friday night after Creighton’s Jamiya Neal threw down an unnecessary dunk in the final seconds. The Bluejays had the game in hand, leading 69-62, when they grabbed a rebound with under 10 seconds left.

Huskies coach Hurley signaled to let the clock run out, but Neal sprinted down the sideline and slammed it home with 1.5 seconds left, then hung on the rim for emphasis.

UConn’s Hassan Diarra took exception, shoving Neal in the chest before briefly squaring up. Neal responded by waving to the Creighton crowd, fueling the tension.

Fans were quick to react. Some called out Neal for showboating, while others pointed to Hurley’s own antics.

“Totally classless. Why would you even post this,” a fan commented.

A fan shared a clip of Dan Hurley taunting Creighton fans after his team’s rare 70-66 win in Omaha last month. As he walked off the court at CHI Health Center, Hurley made sure to let the Bluejays crowd hear it - his way, of course:

“Loser shit from Dan Hurley and UConn getting upset about that dunk. He did this at Creighton a month ago!,” one wrote.

“I have zero problem with what Jamiya Neal just did. UConn and Dan Hurley deserves every last bit of that. If you can’t handle it, don’t dish it out. Such a poor sport of a program, head coach, and fan base,” other fan wrote

“Dan Hurley yelled at Creighton fans about his two rings and now is asking for sportsmanship. You can’t make it up,” a fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, some other fans took Hurley's side.

“After the game, directed at a heckler who instigated it. Plus, he actually *has* two rings, so maybe it wasn't 'loser' behavior?...,” a fan wrote.

“This isn’t even comparable? Creighton fans yelled at him all game and he came in and beat their a** after being down. Grow up,” another wrote.

Postgame, Hurley voiced frustration about officiating. According to basketball writer Jaden Daly’s tweet, he said:

“We’re not a very physical team,” Hurley said. “The way Big East games get officiated are way differently than the way games are officiated in the NCAA Tournament. Referees will not advance to the next round of the NCAA Tournament if they don’t call fouls.”

Jamiya Neal admitted he got carried away with emotions in win over Dan Hurley and the Huskies

Creighton's Jamiya Neal admitted he got carried away with emotions after his late-game dunk in a Big East win over UConn.

Officials reviewed the play and handed out technical fouls to Neal and Hassan Diarra. UConn’s Jayden Ross was ejected for leaving the bench.

Neal took responsibility during the postgame press conference, saying:

"I got caught up in the emotions of the game. Just a lot of emotions going on. So I would like to apologize for that. I respect Coach Hurley and those guys over there.

"They have a great, great program. Obviously a two-time national champs… I apologize. Just got caught up in the moment, and I shouldn't have did it."

Creighton coach Greg McDermott echoed that sentiment on Fox, saying Neal’s actions were unnecessary.

