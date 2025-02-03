"Tougher every game": College hoops fans react to Chloe Kitts "just hoopin" in latest snaps on IG

South Carolina's Chloe Kitts shared recent photos of herself on the court on Instagram on Monday, captioning the post with a simple "just hoopin :)." Gamecocks fans responded to the junior forward, commenting with emojis and uplifting words.

Fans comment on Chloe Kitts' most recent IG post.

"Tougher every game."

Trending

"Keep going kid."

"My favorite baller."

A fan calls Chloe Kitts his "favorite baller" in a comment on her recent IG post.

Kitts' increased toughness is clear. She has started in 21 of South Carolina's 22 games this season and is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists, with 9.6, 7.6 and 1.5, respectively.

Fans have noticed her improved performance.

Fans show support for Chloe Kitts in her IG comments.

"Name anybody else who can and will play like you in the game of B.ball. love watching you play the game with such grace and talent."

"We believe in you girl! Keep pushing"

One fan shares an encouraging message to Chloe Kitts on IG.

"You're doing a much better job keep it up."

An IG user makes notice of Chloe Kitts' increased performance.

In the second-ranked Gamecocks' most recent game, an 83-66 Southeastern Conference win over the Auburn Tigers on Sunday, Kitts shot 66.7%, accumulating 13 points, nine rebounds and two assists, all above her season averages.

Fans showed love for her performance.

"You was cooking last night!!!"

"You balled out yesterday!"

"Show out yesterday!!"

One user hypes up Chloe Kitts on her recent IG post.

Chloe Kitts on the come-up

After playing in just 18 games and not making any starts in her freshman season, Kitts started to become an essential piece to the team's success last season. In the 2023-24 championship season for the Gamecocks, Kitts played in 37 of the team's 38 games and made 31 starts. She averaged 9.1 points per game, up significantly from 1.6 her freshman season, and increased her field goal percentage from 37.5% to 54.4%.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

As a junior, Kitts has stepped up her game even more, playing a career-high average of 20.1 minutes per game for the No. 2 Gamecocks. The forward's field goal percentage has gone down slightly from last season, from 54.4% to 52% and her three point percentage has dipped from 50% to 33.3%, but it can be argued that this is due to her increased time on the court and new sense of boldness.

Kitts' success isn't going unnoticed by fans, who praised her on social media, or by South Carolina coach Dawn Staley.

"I'm happy because Chloe pours into herself," Staley said following a win over then-No. 8 Duke in December. "She does all the right things in regards to prepping herself... making lifestyle changes, in order for her to play this way. She wants to be a pro, so she's active in doing things and creating habits that will help her.

"So I want basketball to repay her for that every time she steps on the floor, because there's so many (players) that just come to practice and that's it."

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

It seems that basketball is rewarding Kitts for her hard work. Since the Duke game, Kitts has put up double-digit points on seven occasions over 13 games. Over this span, she has recorded 20-plus minutes in all but four appearances and has helped guide the Gamecocks over then-No. 5 Texas, No. 19 Alabama, No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 5 LSU and No. 18 Tennessee.

Kitts is seemingly getting "tougher every game" and will look to continue securing success for South Carolina as the season progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here