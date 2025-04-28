Transfer portal 2025: Grading top 10 moves in women's college basketball ft. Olivia Miles to TCU

Women's basketball has enjoyed an epic portal period. While players can no longer enter the portal, several of the sport's top players are still choosing their destination. But of the players who have made decisions, there's enough big stories to share until the next season starts. Here are ten of the biggest women's hoops portal moves.

Top 10 women's basketball portal moves

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles turned down the WNBA and then went to TCU in a portal shocker. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

10. Gianna Kneepkens to wherever she ends up

Kneepkens is one of the top portal entrants and still hasn't made her decision. But wherever the former Utah guard lands, she'll be an impact player. The 6-foot Kneepkens averaged 19.3 points per game and shot 45% from 3-point range. She's a game changer at any school.

9. Janiah Barker to Tennessee

Barker's numbers aren't great, but that's because she didn't fit in exceptionally well at UCLA after being a star at Texas A&M. But the 6-foot-4 forward has the physical tools to dominate inside for the Vols. The bet here is that the rust from last season won't stick around long.

8. Yarden Garzon to Maryland

Garzon, who played at Indiana, is an elite guard. She's 6-foot-3 and capable of explosive work from 3-point range. Maryland had a big portal class (look at the next player) and Garzon was a big part of that move.

7. Oluchi Okananwa to Maryland

An outstanding 5-foot-10 guard at Duke, Okananwa was one of the most important sixth players in basketball. Maryland certainly noticed her work in being the ACC Tournament MVP. She'll be a do-everything highlight for the Terps.

6. Tonie Morgan to Kentucky

Kenny Brooks and Kentucky had to reload after Georgia Amoore went to the WNBA. Morgan, who had 5.6 assists per game last year at Georgia Tech, is one of the top point guards from the portal and will make the players around her at Kentucky better from day one.

5. Sa'Myah Smith to Virginia

Smith is a forward capable of absolutely blowing up at Virginia. Smith was one of the best players on LSU's roster in the NCAA Tournament and will carry that momentum into her time at UVA.

4. Cotie McMahon to Ole Miss

An elite forward who can be emotional at times, McMahon could be the newest SEC star. Last year at Ohio State, she had 16.5 points per game and shot 37% from 3-point range. She'll be an exciting addition to the toughest women's hoops league.

3. Ta'Niya Latson to South Carolina

South Carolina had gone losses, but Dawn Staley still did some heavy lifting. How do you fix a team that had some offensive struggles? Add Latson, who averaged 25.2 points per game last year at Florida State. She might be the best guard Staley has had on the roster at South Carolina.

2. MiLaysia Fulwiley to LSU

On the other hand, South Carolina did lose some players, most notably Fulwiley. She scored 11.7 points per game off the bench, but may have gotten tired of not getting a starting nod. She's now at LSU with Kim Mulkey's impressive roster.

1.Olivia Miles to TCU

The biggest shocker of the portal had to be Olivia Miles turning down the WNBA Draft and then entering the portal. With 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game, Miles was one of the nation's elite point guards. She headlines an impressive portal class at TCU.

What do you think of the biggest women's portal moves? Share your take below in our comments section!

