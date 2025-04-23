Transfer portal rankings: How have SEC men's basketball teams fared so far?

With the transfer portal period closing, it's time for a little SEC assessment. Off arguably the best year of SEC basketball in history, how has the league done in the transfer portal? Well, typically, the answer depends on which teams we're considering. There's up, down and in between. Here's an early rundown on the SEC transfer portal classes as they stand.

Ranking the SEC Transfer Portal Classes

Bruce Pearl and Auburn signed an excellent transfer portal class. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The Ugly

16. South Carolina

There are numbers here, but Meechie Johnson is probably the best find. Bonus award for a career that went: two years at Ohio State, two years at South Carolina, a year at Ohio State, a year at South Carolina.

15. Mississippi State

Four signees, but nothing here to be excited about. When the biggest find is a 5.5 point per game scorer from Arizona State (Amier Ali), it's fair to wonder how much of an impact this group will have.

14. Missouri

Four signees, but no headliners guy here. UCLA transfer Sebastian Mack is probably the best of the bunch. Missouri basically lost as much as it gained in the portal.

13. Vandy

Well-traveled guard Frankie Collins is probably the biggest name of five Vandy additions. Among three schools, Collins has nearly topped 1,000 career points. The depth is good, but there's no big star.

12. Texas A&M

The question here is underachieving big man Mackenzie Mgbako. If the Aggies can get production from him, this group will jump a few notches. If not, there's not much else here to rescue the day.

The So-So

11. Florida

Florida ranks this low because they had just one signee. The good news is that signee, Xaivian Lee from Princeton, is a potential star. If we were going on average, UF is probably top five. But it's hard to compare one really good player to three to five solid players.

10. Georgia

Georgia signed three players, but the best will likely be BYU forward Kanon Catchings, who scored 7.2 points per game and seemed to be scratching the surface. If Mike White gets big production from him, this was a better group than this ranking would suggest.

9. Arkansas

It's another small class, just two players. Both are capable, although Florida State transfer Malique Ewin might be the one with the higher ceiling. Calipari is still plainly investing most of his energy in high school recruiting.

The Good

8. Oklahoma

The only thing not to like here is that it's just three signees. Not unlike Florida, another player or two would have jumped this group up the rankings. Point guard Xzavier Brown from St. Joseph's is certainly worth a watch.

7. Ole Miss

Like OU, the Rebels went with just three signees. The quality is higher than the quantity, particularly if Chris Beard can get production from AJ Storr, who comes over from Kansas.

6. LSU

Five signees here, highlighted by UNLV point guard Dedan Thomas, who could be one of the best players in the entire portal. This had to be a big class for Matt McMahon and the good news is that it probably was one.

5. Alabama

The Tide picked up three players, but it's another quality over quantity group here. Miami transfer Jalil Bethea should be an immediate impact scorer for Nate Oats' squad.

4. Tennessee

Only two players, which is the only reason the Vols didn't end up in the top classification. Ja'Kobi Gillespie from Maryland was one of the best players in the portal and will be exciting to see in the SEC.

The REALLY Good

3.Texas

Texas picked up four signees in one of the best combinations of depth and individual quality. The best player of the bunch may be Dailyn Swain from Xavier. Texas did a fine job with this class.

2. Auburn

The Tigers also added four signees. UCF's Keyshawn Hall is the biggest name but watch out for Division II sleeper Elyjah Freeman, who has three years of eligibility left and is a massive late bloomer. He could be a future SEC star.

1. Kentucky

Kentucky's five-recruit class might be the best in college basketball. If he's healthy, post-up standout Jayden Quaintance is the big name. Jaland Lowe from Pittsburgh could be the player who has the most immediate impact, as Kentucky's likely point guard next season.

What do you think of the SEC's portal additions? Share your take below in the comment section!

