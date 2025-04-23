Travis Perry transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Kentucky guard ft. Ole Miss

Kentucky point guard Travis Perry has decided at the relative last minute to made the plunge into the transfer portal. The Kentucky native had an uneven freshman season and perhaps motivated by a host of incoming portal talent, has decided to move on from Kentucky.

Perry was a four-star recruit out of high school. The 6-foot-2 guard scored 2.7 points per game for the Wildcats in his freshman season. Perry shot 32% from 3-point range and 80% from the foul line. Injuries forced Perry into four starts, but on the year he played 9.7 minutes per game. Here's a rundown on five potential portal landing spots for Perry.

Top 5 portal destination for Travis Perry

Perry might end up with Purdue and coach Matt Painter in the portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Purdue

While Purdue will apparently return Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, both are seniors. Perry was on the radar of the Boilermakers a year ago, even taking an official visit to Purdue. With three remaining seasons of eligibility, Purdue could allow Perry to develop into either a pure shooting guard or a combo guard who could handle the point. Either way, Purdue is a viable option here.

4. Cincinnati

The Bearcats have been keeping close tabs on Kentucky, having recently taken Kentucky guard CJ Frederick in the portal. Additionally, two of Cincinnati's top three guards from last year's team were seniors. Perry could play well with Jizzle James, with James's athleticism allowing Perry to be more of a spot-up shooter. Cincinnati also got an official visit from Perry in his high school days.

3. Vanderbilt

The Commodores are right down the road from Perry's western Kentucky roots. Between the portal and graduation, Vandy loses three of its top four guards from last year's team. Perry is a veteran of a year of SEC play and would fit in well with Vandy's perimeter-oriented offensive approach. The Commodores could be a factor here.

2. Western Kentucky

It could be that Perry is leaving Kentucky to try for a college experience closer to his high-scoring high school days. If so, he might head to Western Kentucky next. Seven of the Hilltoppers' top eight scorers were seniors, so it's not hard to imagine WKU welcoming Perry with open arms. After all, with a good year or two, he could go back in the portal for a bigger program.

1. Ole Miss

The Rebels were another school that went hard after Perry as a high school recruit. He visited Ole Miss twice. Like Western above, seven of the top eight scorers for Ole Miss were seniors last year. Chris Beard's team might welcome a binge-scoring guard with a year of SEC experience.

What do you think of Travis Perry's portal options? Share your take below in our comments section!

