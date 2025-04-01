Tre Donaldson transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Michigan point guard, ft. St. John's

Tre Donaldson is entering the transfer portal for the second offseason in a row. After beginning his college career with two seasons at Auburn, Donaldson served as Michigan's starting point guard this season.

The junior led the Wolverines in assists, with 4.1, and steals, with 1.0. He added 11.3 points per game and 3.5 rebounds. Donaldson was a two-way force for Michigan and helped lead the team to a Big Ten Tournament title and a March Madness run that ended with a loss to his former team in the Sweet 16.

Now, Donaldson will take his talent elsewhere for his senior season. Let's look at where he could end up.

Top 5 landing spots for Tre Donaldson

#1, St. John's Red Storm

Donaldson could be a good fit at St. John's. Rick Pitino's squad has lost star guard/forward RJ Luis Jr. to the transfer portal, and guards Aaron Scott, Deivon Smith and Kadary Richmond are out of eligibility. The Red Storm will need to seek out new guards.

Pitino could aim to pick up Donaldson. With Luis Jr. and Richmond gone, Donaldson would be St. John's second-highest scorer. His assist success would also be of use to the Red Storm, who are losing their assist leader in Richmond.

The Michigan star's defensive expertise could aid St. John's, as Richmond is also the team's steals leader. Donaldson is a similar type of player to Richmond but finds significantly more success shooting from 3-point range, with a 37.5% average compared to Richmond's 17.5%.

The Red Storm will be in need of several solid guards, and Donaldson could be one of them.

#2, North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina is a guard-heavy squad that will need to target some transfers ahead of next season. Star shooting guard RJ Davis is out of eligibility, and point guard Elliot Cadeau is transferring to Michigan.

The Tar Heels have several other admirable guards but will still need to seek out more depth. Donaldson would fit in nicely at UNC. He's a very similar style of point guard to Cadeau, who is transferring to the school Donaldson is leaving.

Donaldson averages more points and rebounds than Cadeau, but Cadeau's 6.2 average assists outperform Donaldson's 4.1. This isn't surprising, as Cadeau is 17th in assists nationally. The UNC star is a slightly better shooter, but Donaldson outshoots him from beyond the arc with a 37.5% average compared to Cadeau's 33.7%.

#3, Maryland Terrapins

Maryland has lost starting guards Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice to the transfer portal. Gillespie was the team's starting point guard this past season and led the team in assists and steals. The Terrapins will need a dynamic guard to take his place.

Donaldson could fit in well at Maryland. This would allow him to remain in the Big Ten and compete for another postseason contender. Gillespie puts up more points and assists than Donaldson, but Donaldson is a more successful rebounder. Both have highlighted their defensive potential through leading their respective teams in steals.

The Maryland star is a more successful shooter than Donaldson, but the Terrapins are familiar with the Michigan guard's skill set, having seen him in conference play. He could make a good addition to Maryland.

#4, Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky is another guard-heavy squad in need of some help. The Wildcats' top four scorers this past season were guards, and three of them have exhausted their eligibility. Donaldson could provide the team with more guard depth.

With Jaxson Robinson, Koby Brea and Lamont Butler all gone, Donaldson would be the second-highest scorer on Kentucky. He would likely be a starter, as junior star guard Otega Oweh is a shooting guard.

Donaldson would be the team's assist leader in Butler's absence and could also provide steals, something else Butler excels in. The Wildcats will likely add several guards this offseason, and Donaldson could be one of them.

#5, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee's March Madness run came to an end with a loss to Houston in the Elite Eight. Now, the team must address its guard issue. The Volunteers' top three scorers are all guards without eligibility remaining. Donaldson could help lessen the blow of this loss.

Tennessee will look for a two-way guard able to put up double-digit points. Right now, that star point guard is Zakai Zeigler. Next year, it could be Donaldson.

Zeigler averages more points, assists and steals than Donaldson, but Donaldson records more rebounds. The Michigan star is a better shooter, making 43.3% as compared to Zeigler's 40.4%. Donaldson shoots 37.5% from 3-point range, a significant increase from Zeigler's 32.2%.

Donaldson and Zeigler don't share the same skill set, but Tennessee will be looking to pick up several solid guards, and Donaldson could be a fit.

