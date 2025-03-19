Tre Holloman transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Michigan State guard if he leaves the program ft. Marquette

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman has been a solid player as a Spartan. The junior has come to possess a significant role over three seasons. However, with one year of college remaining, some speculate that Holloman might enter the transfer portal.

If he does elect to move on from Michigan State, here are some potential landing spots that would make sense.

Potential landing spots if Tre Holloman leaves Michigan State

Potential landing spots if Tre Holloman leaves Michigan State

5. Minnesota

Minnesota is Holloman's home state. The Gophers were also the first team to offer him a scholarship. Minnesota's top three guards this season were all seniors.

Minnesota could certainly use a veteran guard with an impressive scoring touch. On the downside, the Gophers had a losing season and couldn't compete with MSU's tournament situation. But Holloman might want to go home and shoot more.

4. Texas

Texas was another school that recruited Holloman extensively out of high school. While star guard Tre Johnson is just a freshman, he may well be headed to the NBA. Even if he isn't, senior guard Tramon Mark scored 10.4 points per game and that's a role Holloman could easily fill next year.

Texas would be quite a move, but if Holloman wants a change of scenery, the Longhorns could be his next team.

3. Illinois

Brad Underwood's team could use a skilled veteran guard. Meanwhile, Illinois is 11th in the NCAA in scoring at 83.8 points per game, so Holloman would get to play in a high-scoring, high-octane offense.

The big issue here is that Illinois has a slate of skilled guards who could return. But whether it's Kasparas Jakucionis to the NBA or others heading into the portal, this spot could still open up.

2. Wisconsin

Three of Wisconsin's top four guards are seniors. So Holloman could get a shot to be the next star in Madison. He and John Blackwell would give Wisconsin an excellent one-two punch in terms of backcourt scorers.

The Badgers rival Michigan State as one of the top programs in the Big Ten and the chance to swipe a star could be irresistible.

1. Marquette

The Golden Eagles got Holloman's other official visits in the high school days. The top two Marquette guards are seniors. One final season for Holloman with a team that could utilize his scoring punch could be the recipe for a portal move. Again, Holloman hasn't given any indication that he's moving on from Michigan State, but if he does, Marquette would make sense.

Do you think Holloman will head away from Michigan State? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

