Tre White transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Illinois guard ft. Kentucky

Illinois guard Tre White has entered the NCAA transfer portal, as reported by On3’s Pete Nakos. This marks his fourth time entering the portal, having previously played for USC and Louisville before spending this past season with Illinois.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

White averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while playing 23.3 minutes per game. He was a key player for the Fighting Illini, appearing in 32 games with 31 starts.

He was committed to USC out of high school, choosing the Trojans over offers from Kansas, LSU and Texas Tech.

His best statistical season came at Louisville, where he posted career-high averages of 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds. Now, with another transfer on the horizon, several programs could be strong fits for White.

Ad

Top 5 Landing spots for Illinois guard

#1 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky’s 2024-25 season ended in the Sweet 16 with a 78-65 loss to Tennessee. With the first year of Mark Pope’s tenure now complete, the Wildcats are focused on the 2025-26 season.

Kentucky is expected to be active in the transfer portal, especially with six seniors exhausting their eligibility. Andrew Carr, in a press conference after the game, encouraged players in the portal to consider Kentucky, saying:

Ad

"If you're in the transfer portal and you're looking for a spot to go, go to Kentucky. I'll tell you that much. Go to Kentucky."

With open roster spots and Pope looking to build on his first season, White could be a valuable addition to Kentucky’s backcourt.

#2 St. Francis Red Flash

With 12 players of St. Francis entering the transfer portal, including leading scorer Riley Parker. Freshman guard Juan Cranford also joined the portal after averaging 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds across 33 games.

Ad

With Cranford moving on, White could step in and play a major role in St. Francis' backcourt, providing scoring and rebounding for the team.

#3 Utah State Aggies

With many players entering the transfer portal in Utah State, including guard Ian Martinez, who averaged 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season. The Aggies will be looking for an experienced player and White’s ability to score and rebound could make him a strong fit for the Aggies.

Ad

#4 Louisville Cardinals

White previously played for Louisville before transferring to Illinois, and Louisville is in the middle of a rebuild under coach Pat Kelsey. Their guard Koren Johnson has entered the transfer portal, as reported by On3's Joe Tipton.

Given White’s familiarity with the program and the chance to work under a new coaching staff, Louisville could be a good landing spot for him. Under coach Kelsey, the program appeared for the first time in the March Madness after 2019, showing its potential to play big.

Ad

#5 Arizona State Sun Devils

The Sun Devils are looking to improve their roster after a tough season, and coach Bobby Hurley, who is in his final year of contract at Arizona State, has actively recruited transfer talent last season, and after this season's performance, is expected to undergo an overhaul.

In this season, the Sun Devils finished with a (13-19) record. Coach Hurley brought five transfers last offseason. White could slot in well as a key player for their offensive and defensive game in the upcoming season as the program aims to come back strong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here