Trey Alexander returns to Creighton: Are the Bluejays a top 10 team with Alexander back in the fold?

After flirting with going pro, Creighton guard Trey Alexander has decided to return to the Bluejays for a third season. He retained his eligibility throughout the NBA draft process and decided to withdraw his name for the year.

There are a lot of reasons why Alexander could have come to this decision, but the Creighton Bluejays are definitely better with him returning. It is likely this decision will help his draft status, as the 2023 NBA draft is a lot deeper than the expected 2024 class.

How significant is Trey Alexander for the Creighton Bluejays?

Trey Alexander will enter his third season with the Creighton Bluejays, and is coming off a solid campaign.

He started 37 games and averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. Alexander has been a lethal shooter, connecting on 41 percent of his three-point shots.

He has proven to be a strong on-ball defender as well as a knockdown shooter.

Trey Alexander is returning to the Creighton backcourt for 2023-24

Tyler Alexander has improved every year in college basketball and should continue that same trajectory.

Alexander led the program in steals and was a top-two scorer. The major issue was the fact he struggled to find the basket during the NCAA Tournament as he failed to reach double figures in two of the four games.

However, if he can showcase the ability to be a more consistent scoring option for the Bluejays this season, it will be a major plus for a team with a lot of promise.

Are the Creighton Bluejays a top-10 team next season?

With the return of Tyler Alexander, the team got even stronger. They already had center Ryan Kalkbrenner announce his return to the program, so they are ready to run it back for one more season.

The Bluejays ended the season third in the Big East with a 24-13 (14-6) record and made it all the way to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. A lot of programs have lost some solid contributors to the NBA draft and that will make them weaker.

Creighton needs to play better on the road as they were 5-6 on the road during the 2022-23 season. If they can showcase their abilities as they did during March Madness, they should be a top-10 college basketball program next season with Trey Alexander leading the way.

