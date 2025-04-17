Treysen Eaglestaff transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots as North Dakota guard decommits from South Carolina

Trey Eaglestaff is back in the transfer portal, having decommitted from the South Carolina team he picked just weeks ago. Given the constant ebb and flow of the portal, Eaglestaff is certainly not the first player to double-dip in the portal in one season, and he won't be the last.

Eaglestaff is a talented 6-foot-6 guard who has starred at North Dakota. Last season, Eaglestaff averaged 18.9 points per game. He shot 36% from 3-point range and 79% from the foul line. In one memorable game, Eaglestaff scored 40 points against Alabama in a pre-conference matchup. So here are five possibilities for Eaglestaff's next stop for his final year of college eligibility.

Top 5 portal destinations for Treysen Eaglestaff

After the potential loss of Chad Baker-Mazara, Bruce Pearl and Auburn might be more interested in Trey Eaglestaff. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Auburn

Auburn was already facing a fairly decimated roster and its early recruiting efforts have been focused on big guys. But the departure of Chad Baker-Mazara in the transfer portal will put the Tigers in full-court-press mode for quality guards in the remaining portal era. While Bruce Pearl favors more physical, athletic types, if Auburn can't score points, he'll have a long 2025-26 season.

4. Villanova

Villanova, following a coach change, is facing a massive roster overhaul. The nature of Eaglestaff's perimeter-heavy game could be a great fit in the Big East. While he's just a one-year guy, Villanova frankly needs quality players to fill a roster. Meanwhile, Eaglestaff gets a shot in a tough conference that should still be a more competitive environment than South Carolina in the SEC.

3. Gonzaga

Gonzaga went after Eaglestaff extensively in his first round in the portal. Again, his skill set feels like an outstanding fit for the WCC. Mark Few has done a great job of cobbling together locals, under-the-radar guys and system fits into quality teams. After a down season, Few is looking to reload and would be likely to give Eaglestaff a shot to shine next year.

2. Alabama

First, Alabama has had a rough go of things after the season. They lost a lot of talent and while Nate Oats can always find some guys, a veteran like Eaglestaff could be a big addition. Let's also not sleep on the fact that Eaglestaff torched Alabama a season ago. Oats knows exactly what he can do, and might decide that it's easier to sign him than play against him.

1. Kentucky

The Wildcats are a legitimate fit for Eaglestaff. Mark Pope needs shooters, and even if all Eaglestaff does is fill the vacancy for a perimeter reserve like, say, Ansley Almonor did at Kentucky a year ago, he'd be a quality add. But actually, Eaglestaff could fill the role of Koby Brea as the designated perimeter option. Mark Pope and Kentucky can be hard to read, but Eaglestaff could be a priority.

What do you think of Eaglestaff's transfer portal opportunities? Share your thoughts below on the North Dakota/South Carolina transfer!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

