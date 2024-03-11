“Trips someone and then feigns injury” - College hoops world subtly roasts Kyle Filipowski’s performance against UNC

Over the weekend, Kyle Filipowski's Duke Blue Devils fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Chapel Hill school prevailed 84-79, winning their last encounter of the regular season and securing the first seed for the upcoming ACC tournament.

Expand Tweet

Duke ends the regular season as the No. 9 team in the nation, and North Carolina the No. 7. A certain moment during the game grabbed the attention of the fans. At one point during the game, Duke's Kyle Filipowski seems to have attempted to trip a North Carolina player while laying on the floor of the court.

Some fans were sure that Filipowski was feigning injury after the incident:

Expand Tweet

The calls for Kyle Filipowski to be suspended were commonplace:

Expand Tweet

There was even some wordplay on the player's name:

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kyle Filipowski's performance and stats

Despite the embarrassing incident and the loss, Kyle Filipowski had a rather good game himself. Filipowski was the best performer for the Blue Devils during the rivalry game, scoring 23 points, while also recording seven rebounds and two assists.

Filipowski ended the regular season averaging 16.7 points, 8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, with field goal percentage of 50.4%.